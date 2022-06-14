Dubai, UAE: Pulse Holdings Group, a Dubai-based healthcare specialty financing entity has selected one of its Board Members Dr. Ayham Refaat to assume the new role of Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO) effective immediately. The appointment aligns with the firm’s ambitious investment and fundraising plans across the Middle East and beyond. As national and private healthcare programs across the region further evolve, the space is generating provider and investor interest. Pulse Holdings Group holds the majority of its assets in the Middle East’s healthcare sector.

Established in 2018, Pulse Holdings Group has raised funds worth $70M dedicated to strategic investments in Healthcare Finance, Health Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Healthcare Professional Education & Training to date. The group aims to further build upon its portfolio and engage with synergistic global entities as the Middle East’s healthcare space grows and ascertains a financially attractive global position.

Having held numerous senior leadership roles, such as CEO and founder of ACCUMED, the region’s pioneer and largest revenue cycle management (RCM) firm which supports provider financial health, Dr. Ayham Refaat is well-versed in healthcare-specific needs and beyond. Further, with over 20 years of experience, a vast wealth of industry knowledge, and distinguished and proven insight, he is well suited to transform the group from a regional leader to an internationally recognized investment organization.

“I am honored to take on this strategic role with Pulse Holdings Group to re-shape the firm’s trajectory and expand upon my leadership, operational, and investment abilities,’ said Dr. Ayham Refaat.

‘A proven track record of supporting providers to achieve optimum financial health and increase revenue streams across the region is an accomplishment I take immense pride in and hold as a benchmark for my next professional challenge. I look forward to working with Pulse Holdings Group’s Board Members to expand the group’s presence, investor interest, and forward growth plans,’ continued Dr. Ayham Refaat.

A healthcare investment entity, Pulse Holdings Group engages with healthcare service organisations across the Middle East, supporting their operational capacity and growth with sound investment and direction. These firms considered partners include: ACCUMED, the region’s first and largest end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM), Knwbility, an academy that offers training for health information management and more, and SANTECHTURE, which offers technology solutions and products that can be implemented within healthcare facilities for seamless end to end management.

About Pulse Holdings Group

About Dr. Ayham Refaat

With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Dr. Ayham gained practical knowledge first as an oral surgeon before crossing over to senior positions with globally renowned insurance companies for a broader business sector understanding.

Prior to his development with Pulse Holdings Group, Dr. Ayham founded ACCUMED, an end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions provider for the Middle East, in 2009. A change-maker, his vision was to pioneer a healthcare transformation to support providers’ operations by integrating clinical, financial, and operational workflows under one unified platform to drive a healthier bottom-line value.

After ten years of regional proficiency and setting an industry benchmark within the medical billing industry, Dr. Ayham spearheaded the development of partner companies to ACCUMED. SANTECHTURE, a fintech firm that offers customizable options for efficient RCM, and Knwblity, a healthcare training academy that provides training to healthcare practitioners and providers.

With the ability to address market needs efficiently, Dr. Ayham’s visionary work led to a partnership with Gulf Capital, one of the Middle East’s largest private equity firms. Pulse Holdings Group's development soon ensured the expansion of ACCUMED into KSA and the development of SANTECHTURE, and Knwbility and their respective services across the region.

During his tenure, Dr. Ayham has developed a strong network of professional partnerships with the Ministry of Health in KSA, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in UAE, the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), and the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), to name a few.

A dentist who graduated from Damascus University with a specialization as an Oral Surgeon, Dr. Ayham holds an MSc in Business Administration from Cambridge College and an MSc in Healthcare Management from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

