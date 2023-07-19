Dr. Shlomit Wagman, former Director-General of Israel Anti-Money Laundering Authority, senior leader of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Harvard-affiliated scholar, appointed as Global Chief Regulation and Compliance Officer at Rapyd

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL: Rapyd, the leading global Fintech-as-a-Service provider, today announced the appointment of Dr. Shlomit Wagman, former Director-General of the Israel Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prohibition Authority (IMPA), Head of the Israeli Delegation to the FATF, Chair of the FATF operational working group, and a Harvard-affiliated scholar, as its Global Chief Regulation and Compliance Officer. A recognized figure in worldwide financial crime and regulatory circles, this appointment underscores Rapyd's continued dedication to enforcing rigorous global compliance standards in the increasingly complex fintech industry to effectively serve a global enterprise customer base.

Building on her successful tenure as the Director-General of IMPA, Dr. Wagman's vast experience will now strengthen Rapyd's financial crime and compliance framework. She has been instrumental in major national reforms, including cryptocurrency regulation, and led the historic accession of Israel to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as a member country. This achievement positioned Israel among the top three most effective countries worldwide in regulatory compliance and financial enforcement.

In her new role at Rapyd, Dr. Wagman will utilize her deep knowledge of financial crime and the financial regulatory environment and its complexities, as well as compliance issues, to help Rapyd navigate the dynamic global fintech ecosystem as the company progresses towards its goal of an IPO in the future. Her background and leadership will be invaluable as Rapyd continues to expand its worldwide footprint while maintaining the highest level of integrity and strict compliance framework.

Arik Shtilman, Co-Founder and CEO of Rapyd, says: "Compliance in fintech is a non-negotiable imperative. Dr. Wagman's appointment underlines Rapyd’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of integrity and regulatory adherence in the industry, and her appointment is another major step for Rapyd as the company makes strides towards a future IPO. With Dr. Wagman at the helm of our global regulatory and compliance efforts, Rapyd is not merely equipped to navigate today's complex regulatory landscape, but to set the benchmark and lead the way in the global industry."

Dr. Shlomit Wagman, Chief Compliance Officer of Rapyd, says: “Joining Rapyd is an exciting opportunity to build upon the company's existing compliance infrastructure and ensure it remains at the forefront of the global regulatory landscape," said Dr. Wagman. "I'm looking forward to helping shape the future of fintech with a company that is building complex financial services capabilities while seeing compliance as an integral part of its business strategy. Through close collaboration with global regulators with an emphasis on integrity, transparency, and consumer protection, I aim to maintain Rapyd’s high level of integrity while paving the way for next-level compliance in the fintech industry."

Dr. Wagman, who holds J.S.D. and LL.M. degrees from Yale Law School, is also a Harvard-affiliated scholar and adjunct lecturer on Fintech in Reichman University. She is based in Rapyd’s Tel Aviv office.

