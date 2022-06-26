PwC Middle East announces that Riyadh Al Najjar, PwC Saudi Arabia Country Senior Partner and Middle East Transformation Management Leader, has been elected as Chairman of the Middle East Board effective 1 July 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner, said: “Our new Chairman brings decades of leadership, experience and insight from the Kingdom to our regional Board. I am also personally proud to announce our new board is our most gender-diverse board to date, and reflects the value that we all place on diversity. One third of our elected board members are women.”

On his appointment, the newly selected Chairman, Riyadh Al Najjar said: “I am honored to be elected as the new Chairman for the Middle East Board. I am looking forward to this new role, which complements my role as the Country Senior Partner and continuing our 40-year legacy in the Kingdom and across the region of building trust and delivering sustained outcomes.”

Added Ashkar: “I would like to extend my thanks to our outgoing Chairman, Ismail Maraqa, and outgoing Board members for their valuable contributions to the firm's success over the last three and a half years.”

-Ends-

About PwC Middle East

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 156 countries with over 295,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

Established in the Middle East for 40 years, PwC has 22 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 7,000 people. (www.pwc.com/me).

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.