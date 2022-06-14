Abu Dhabi: Global controls technology leader Proserv, with numerous sites across the Arabian Gulf including in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Dammam and Doha, has announced a high-level senior management and corporate realignment as the business continues to evolve and pivot towards the future energy landscape.

Present Group Chief Executive Officer David Currie will become Chairman of the Board for both Proserv and sister business Gilmore Valves, the Houston based flow control specialists effective July 1st, 2022.

Currie, with 35 years’ energy industry experience, will leverage his new roles to focus on customer relationships, strategic alignment and energy transition.

Joining the Board of Proserv is Hugh McNeal. McNeal brings a highly impressive background and a range of contacts in the renewables space having worked in numerous senior posts within government, including the Department of Energy & Climate Change. McNeal was most recently Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RenewableUK. The renewables segment represents a key growth target area for Proserv and McNeal’s addition to the Board provides further leadership in the sector.

As part of this corporate repositioning, Davis Larssen, currently CEO of Proserv Controls will now join the Board of Proserv, and David Nemetz will continue as CEO of Gilmore, both reporting independently to their respective Boards.

David Currie stated: “The strategic changes we are announcing today signify the latest step on our journey to shape our business, smartly and proactively, and future-proof our offerings and portfolio to reflect the vital needs of the transition.

“Our shareholders Oaktree Capital Management and KKR have consistently supported our strategic plans and roadmap, including our goal of pursuing new opportunities in the renewables segment. The appointment of Hugh McNeal to our Board will aid and accelerate our progress on these goals. We are excited to have him join us.”

Davis Larssen added: “I am delighted to be leading Proserv at such a critical time for the sector and during such a positive period for our own evolution. Over the past few years, our talented team has adjusted to this changing landscape, forging technology collaborations and innovating exciting new digital solutions and offerings, to effectively monitor and optimise the performance and efficiencies of critical assets right across the energy spectrum.

“I also very much look forward to working with Hugh McNeal, and leveraging his experience, as we drive on with Proserv’s firm commitment to further supporting sustainable energy generation.”

After his appointment, Hugh McNeal remarked: “Proserv’s management and Board have a clear vision of how the company will evolve and deploy its technology expertise as it pivots towards renewable energy. Its capabilities have the potential to add real value to the operation and integrity of offshore wind assets.

“Proserv represents a great example of a company directly attuned to the transition, developing and deploying disruptive technologies that will extend the life of wind farms, actively leading and nurturing innovation.”

Proserv is a controls technology company, providing tailored solutions to clients right across the energy sector to optimise performance, improve efficiencies and extend the operational life of critical infrastructure. Proserv operates worldwide and has offices in the US, Europe, the Middle East & Asia.

