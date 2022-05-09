Dubai, UAE: Property Finder, the MENA’s leading proptech company, has announced two senior appointments to support the company’s growth and strengthen its positioning. Scott Bond joins as UAE’s Country Manager and will be responsible for architecting the UAE commercial strategy and leading the UAE sales team. Sevgi Gur, on the other hand, joins as Chief Marketing Officer and is responsible for the company's brand communication and marketing strategy.

As an industry veteran, Scott Bond brings over 16 years of sales leadership experience having worked previously at leading US-based real estate portal, Zillow Group. At Zillow, Scott served as General Manager in the Premier Agent business where he worked on numerous programs designed to improve transparency and transaction time for agents. Scott’s previous role was as Senior Director of Sales & Customer Service, where he built the national sales team for Zillow Offers. Prior to Zillow, he spent ten years in the broadcast media business in various sales leadership roles.

Sevgi has extensive experience in marketing having worked for some of the fastest growing consumer brands in the world. As a former Vice President of Marketing at OSN, she played a key role driving subscriber growth in the region. Prior to her position at OSN, she had worked at Mastercard leading the marketing function. Before that, she worked at Unilever for 15 years across the country including P&L roles in addition to global and regional roles in beverages, ice cream, and homecare with an emphasis on the MENA, Europe and LATAM markets.

Ari Kesisoglu, President of Property Finder Group said “We’re thrilled to welcome Scott and Sevgi to our growing team. At Property Finder, we are committed to empower people in their home search journey. The first enabler of achieving that is to have great people who have the ambition, drive and expertise join us in our journey as a company. Both Scott and Sevgi bring a wealth of experience in leadership roles at some of the most respected companies in the world. I look forward to their contributions to achieve our purpose.”

