Dubai, UAE – Radisson Blu Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson Motor City are excited to announce the well-deserved promotion of Phil Roberts to the position of Cluster Hotel Manager. In this diverse and challenging role, Roberts will oversee the operations of two great well established Dubai Hotels: the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City and the Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City.

Phil's journey within the Radisson family began as the Director of Food and Beverage at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City having joined from a Hotel Manager role at a European resort Hotel. During his Radisson tenure he began managing a diverse portfolio of five dining venues including front and back of house operations, as well as a large catering operation. From there Roberts moved up into the Director of Hotel Operations role, managing the Hotel operations in their entirety. Roberts oversaw outlet renovation, concept implementation as well as key capital projects for Hotel investment, whilst overseeing all department operations delivering consistent high standards of service quality as the loyal returning guests of Radisson Blu Dubai Media City have come to expect, and rightly demand, over the last seventeen years.

In his new capacity as Cluster Hotel Manager, Roberts will begin the challenge of leading the operations of the Motor City market leading Park Inn Hotel, one of the highest achieving Park Inn Hotels in the brand globally for guest satisfaction results. This will include the Hotel’s outside catering operations and event management.

James Berry, the Cluster General Manager for Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City and Park Inn Hotel Motor City, is very proud to see Roberts to continue to develop, "I am delighted to witness Phil's remarkable journey from Director of Food and Beverage now to Cluster Hotel Manager. It is important to develop careers for our people, and grow our talent for our Radisson family as leaders of the future, but sometimes it is easier to get out of someone’s’ way, as in this case with Phil. Over the past 3 years, he has consistently demonstrated his passion, diligence, and invaluable contributions to our brands, and got the results he deserved. I have full confidence in his ability to drive outstanding performance across all operational aspects in both Hotels."

In his own words, Phil Roberts shares his excitement for his new role, stating, "I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of shaping and executing the operational strategy of these two exceptional Radisson hotels. Since joining the Radisson Hotel Group, I have taken immense pride in delivering and demonstrating high standards of guest care, and I am excited to get the chance to apply those standards to a new bigger challenge."

