Dubai – OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance low-code development, announced the appointment of technology industry veteran Mark Quigley as its new Chief People Officer. He will lead HR and change management strategy for the OutSystems team, which consists of more than 1,700 employees serving customers in 87 countries across 13 offices and a growing global, hybrid workforce.

Quigley is a seasoned enterprise-technology executive who has spent more than 20 years guiding organizations through rapid growth and transformation. He has held leadership positions at EMC, Nuance, Acoustic, and PTC. In various leadership roles over two decades at EMC, Quigley was SVP of HR, where he led talent acquisition, and leadership and employee development. Quigley also served as the Executive Sponsor for the company’s diversity and women leadership forums.

“Our entire company is focused on empowering every organization to innovate through the power of software, and this mission starts internally, from what we build for our customers to how we lead our people,” said Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems. “Our culture empowers employees to challenge the status quo and find new ways to push the market further toward innovation. Mark’s broad background building high-performance teams and cultures at scale will be integral to our next phase of growth as we continue to bring the power of OutSystems to even more companies and developers globally.”

“OutSystems has a strong reputation for its market-leading product and thriving culture, but what drew me to the company was the undeniable passion and dedication of its global team,” said Quigley. “Every member of OutSystems is committed to helping customers overcome the challenges of today’s enterprise – the intense pressure to deliver applications, growing backlogs, and massive developer shortage – yet thrive in their markets. As the new Chief People Officer, my top priority is to help support our growing team around the world with a focus on career energy and advancement, company engagement, and operational efficiency.”

