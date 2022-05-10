The leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa, Al Tamimi & Company, has announced that Tom Calvert has joined the firm as Partner. The hire strengthens the firm’s capabilities in its commercial practice and makes it 82 partners throughout the firms 17 offices spread across 10 countries.

Tom will head Al Tamimi & Company’s corporate commercial practice in Iraq. In addition, he will lead the firm’s China Group which will actively advise Chinese companies operating in the region on the full spectrum of legal issues that they face.

Tom will be based in Al Tamimi & Company’s Dubai office and will split his time between the Emirates and Iraq. Prior to Iraq, Tom worked for leading U.S. and magic circle law firms in Europe and Asia where he acted on transactions in multiple countries around the globe. He brings with him over 15 years of international legal experience, and speaks fluent Chinese and conversational Iraqi Arabic. Tom will be joining the biggest corporate commercial team in the region, a practice area that boasts unparalleled experience and expertise in its understanding and knowledge of the Middle East and North Africa’s legal and regulatory landscape.

Commenting on the appointment, Samer Qudah, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, said:

“Tom is an important addition to the team and we are delighted to have him on board. His experience of working in the Middle East, particularly Iraq, and his expertise in the commercial space will add value and deepen our offer and client experience.

He joins us at an important time, firstly we are seeing more of the region opening up after a challenging two years, and this presents opportunities for us. And second, as a firm we continue to push the envelope by growing our footprint, most recently by opening an office in Morocco. This is an exciting time to be in the region and part of Al Tamimi & Company, and I am sure Tom will be an asset for us as we continue to ensure our clients receive the best advice and representation."

On joining Al Tamimi & Company, new Partner, Tom Calvert, said:

“I am delighted to be joining Al Tamimi & Company. I look forward to leading the corporate commercial practice in Iraq and also the China Group. Al Tamimi & Company has been described as a regional powerhouse and it’s clear to see why. The corporate commercial practice is a leader in its extensive experience, quality and expertise. I want to harness the enormous strength of our practice to deliver advice of the highest quality for our clients in Iraq and across the region.”

As Partner of the practice Tom will be working with the leading corporate commercial legal practitioners in the region. The team advises upon all varieties of commercial and corporate work such as Commercial Contracts, Investment Structuring, Project Development, General Business Advisory, Franchising, Distribution and Reseller Agreements, Commercial Agencies, Terms and Conditions of Procurement and Sale, Manufacturing and Supply Agreements and Consultancy Agreements, to name a few.

About Al Tamimi & Company

Al Tamimi & Company is the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with 17 offices across 10 countries. The firm has unrivalled experience, having operated in the region for over 30 years. Our lawyers combine international experience and qualifications with expert regional knowledge and understanding.

We are a full-service firm, specialising in advising and supporting major international corporations, banks and financial institutions, government organizations and local, regional and international companies. Our main areas of expertise include arbitration and litigation, banking and finance, corporate and commercial, intellectual property, real estate, construction and infrastructure, and technology, media and telecommunications. Our lawyers provide quality legal advice and support to clients across all of our practice areas.

Our business and regional footprint continues to grow, and we seek to expand further in line with our commitment to meet the needs of clients doing business across the MENA region.