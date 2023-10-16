Bahrain: Nasmaakum, a pioneering Sign Language App dedicated to bridging communication gaps for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community, has proudly received the prestigious "Best Innovative Product of the Year" award at the renowned Asian Leadership Awards ceremony held at the Taj Dubai Hotel.

The Asian Leadership Awards, recognized for their commitment to celebrating excellence and innovation across diverse industries in the Asian region, acknowledged Nasmaakum for its groundbreaking impact on accessibility, inclusivity, and communication.

Mr. Rahul Bhalla, Nasmaakum, Founder said” This award is a recognition of tireless dedication of the Nasmaakum team and the positive change the app has been fostering in the lives of sign language users”

“This accolade serves as a testament to Nasmaakum's commitment to fostering inclusivity and ensuring that sign language users have equal access to opportunities and services. Nasmaakum remains dedicated to pushing boundaries and innovating, with a mission to create a world where communication knows no barriers”

The team at Nasmaakum extends heartfelt gratitude to all clients, partners, and supporters who have played a pivotal role in their journey. It is their collective belief in the vision that has driven the app to reach new heights and create a more inclusive world.

About Nasmaakum

Nasmaakum is a revolutionary Sign Language App designed to bridge the communication gap for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community. The app provides a platform for users to communicate seamlessly using sign language, fostering inclusivity and breaking down language barriers in diverse industries. Nasmaakum is committed to making communication universally accessible. For more information, visit www.nasmaakum.com