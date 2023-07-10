Tarabut Gateway adds former CFO of highly funded Agritech, Pure Harvest Smart Farms, and ex-Careem and Procter & Gamble Executive to its expanded Leadership Team.



Dubai, UAE: Tarabut Gateway, MENA’s leading open banking platform, announces the appointment of Tariq Sanad as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Tariq, a Bahraini national, is one of MENA’s renowned start-up veterans, boasting over 20 years of experience in the finance field. During this time, he has established himself as one of the region's most talented financial managers and entrepreneurs, excelling particularly in scaling growth start-ups post-Series A.



Tariq joins from Pure Harvest Smart Farms, where he served as CFO since 2020. The technology-enabled sustainable agribusiness is one of the highest-funded startups in the MENA region, with $387 million in funding. It has attracted capital from international institutional investors like Kuwait’s Wafra International Investment Company, the UK's Metric Capital Partners and the US-based global investment firm Franklin Templeton.



His career includes nine years in corporate finance roles at multinational consumer goods powerhouse - Procter & Gamble, where he managed billion-dollar consumer brands such as Gillette and Pantene.



Tariq was also among the first 100 team members at Careem, the first unicorn and super-app in the MENA region, where he served as the CMO & VP of Finance starting in 2015.



Abdulla Almoayed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Tarabut Gateway, said:



"It is a pleasure to welcome Tariq to our team at Tarabut Gateway as we universalise open banking across the MENA region. His exceptional track record and leadership as a finance and marketing leader gives him deep expertise and insight into the intricacies of a growing business operation. Tariq joins as we rapidly expand operations region-wide, further enriching our team of world-class talent.”



Tariq Sanad, Chief Financial Officer at Tarabut Gateway, added:



"I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at Tarabut Gateway as Chief Financial Officer. There is nothing quite like the challenges of developing a start-up’s original vision into a success story that benefits consumers, businesses, and the wider society. Open banking is one of the most promising sectors in the region, brimming with opportunities, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I eagerly anticipate transforming this incredible start-up, which originated from my home country of Bahrain, into another success story for the region."



Tariq joins Tarabut Gateway following the company's recent $32 million Series A fundraise and will focus on further institutionalising the company and supporting its expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where the company was one of the first fintechs to recently receive an Open Banking Certification from SAMA.



Tariq's appointment is the latest example of Tarabut Gateway's efforts to recruit top-tier talent to build a passionate team that propels its rapid growth. Recent hires include Chun Ong as Chief Operations Officer, previously Chief Operations Officer at Molo (UK’s leading digital mortgage lender); Nino Ocampo as Chief Product Officer, formerly the Global Head of Open Banking at HSBC; and Mitul Sudra, who co-founded OpenWrks, as Chief Technology Officer.



Tarabut Gateway provides platform-agnostic solutions for banks, lenders, and fintechs to build personalised and streamlined financial products and apps. The Company is building an open banking infrastructure across KSA, the UAE, and Bahrain, with plans for further MENA expansion.



Further information

Thoburns

Tristan Schumann

tg@thoburns.com

+44 7926 669 740



About Tarabut Gateway



Tarabut Gateway is the MENA region's first and largest regulated open banking platform, connecting a regional network of banks and fintechs through a universal API. By offering tools that facilitate and distribute personalised financial services, Tarabut Gateway enables financial institutions to build a new world of financial services in the MENA region.



With offices in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Tarabut Gateway launched its API infrastructure in December 2019 and has already become a dedicated technology partner for leading banks in Bahrain. In October 2020, Tarabut Gateway expanded its presence in the MENA region, opening offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In April 2022, Tarabut Gateway became the first open banking platform to secure AIS (account information services) and PIS (payment initiation services) Category 4 licenses from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). In 2022, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) included Tarabut Gateway as one of the first participants in its Regulatory Sandbox.



In May 2023, Tarabut Gateway successfully completed a $32 million Series A fundraise, led by Pinnacle Capital and supported by Visa, Tiger Global, and Aljazira Capital.



For more information, please visit: www.tarabutgateway.com