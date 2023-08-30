Recognised as Forbes’ Top 5 CMOs and Business Insider’s Most Innovative CMOs, Raja Rajamannar, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare Business at Mastercard, will headline Vibe Martech Fest taking place in Dubai on 13-14 in September, 2023

“When Classical Physics failed, Quantum Physics came in,” says Raja Rajamannar, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare Business at Mastercard. Similarly, when traditional marketing fails or has rather started to, quantum marketing will be the way to go.

Author of the bestseller Quantum Marketing, Rajamannar is a global leader, whose cutting-edge strategies built on emerging technologies, latest scientific advancements, advanced data analytics and a deep understanding of cultural nuances, propelled Mastercard to become one of the fastest growing brands, now ranked amongst the top 10 brands in the world.

Rajamannar says the world of marketing has evolved, and witnessed numerous paradigms, of which, while the first two paradigms typically were impacted by two technologies, the next two paradigms in the current scenario are looking at two dozen technologies coming their way. In his book, he covers how marketers can reinvent the craft to survive and thrive in this future paradigm.

Rajamannar will open the day at Vibe Martech Fest, UAE by shedding light on his presented concept of quantum marketing, which he terms is a transformational way of doing marketing to unleash success.

In this evolving consumer landscape, quantum marketing speaks about concepts that elevates conventional marketing strategies in the sense that it works in parallel with a multitude of technologies. At the summit, Rajamannar will take the audience through his proposed playbook to run a successful marketing strategy in the post-pandemic world, covering the disruptive technologies that have taken over the world of marketing and their scope for the diverse arena of businesses.

His book offers four primary takeaways to the reader:

The quantum marketers needs to be multidimensional

Traditional advertising is dead

Brand exclusivity is an unreal aspiration

Ethics are a must

Raja has been recognised by Forbes as one of the top 5 CMOs in the world, listed amongst Business Insider's Most Innovative CMOs in the world, Advertising Week’s Most Tech Savvy CMOs and Billboard’s Top Branding Power Player. Raja also received numerous awards, including Ad Age’s Brand Genius Award and Grand Brand Genius Award, and serves as the President of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA).

Raja was also featured on major television networks, including programs on CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business and NPR, and his work has been featured in esteemed publications including Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, Forbes, Economic Times, The Drum, Advertising Age, Ad Week, Marketing Week and Campaign.

A stellar line-up

Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Rodger Werkhoven, Speaker and Independent Creative Director, Generative AI & Creativity at OpenAI, and David Raab, Founder of CDP Institute, are also keynote speakers at Vibe Martech Fest, UAE.

Rise Up, a first-of-its-kind summit for practitioners and aspiring CMOs looking to make their mark in the world of martech, will be co-located with Vibe Martech Fest, UAE. Frans Riemersma, Founder of MartechTribe, Odd Morten Sørensen, Growth Hacker & Martech Evangelist at Learning Martech, and Michel Lambert, Founder & CEO at eComInterim will headline the event.

HCL Software, MoEngage, SiteCore and Clevertap come onboard as Gold sponsors, AppsFlyer, Emplifi, mParticle, Braze, Zoho and Bloomreach are Silver sponsors for Vibe Martech Fest.

-Ends-

For more information and registration, visit Vibe Martech Fest – Middle East