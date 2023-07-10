Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, has announced the appointment of Hassan Ali to lead the Internal Audit Group. In his new role, Hassan will spearhead Mashreq’s strategic and tactical internal audit objectives, thereby aligning them with the broader organizational goals.

Hassan brings with him a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Dubai Islamic Bank, where he served as Vice President - Head of Investments & Treasury Audit, and Noor Bank, where he held multiple positions, including Vice President - Head of Retail Banking Audit and Head of Support Functions & Sharia Audit. His strong background in auditing and risk management makes him ideally suited to lead Mashreq's internal audit activity and improve the overall control environment.

Commenting on the appointment, Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO of Mashreq, said: "We are delighted to welcome Hassan to the Mashreq family. His extensive auditing experience and deep understanding of the financial sector will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our risk management practices and control environment. I have every confidence that Hassan will excel in his role and make significant contributions towards achieving our strategic goals."

In his new role, Hassan will be responsible for providing assurance on the effectiveness of Internal Audit, deploying appropriate tactics to meet and exceed budgeted goals, establishing a quality assessment and improvement program as part of the bank's strategic plan, and developing an organizational competency in the internal audit function.

Hassan Ali, added: "I am honored to join Mashreq, an organization that continues to lead in the financial sector with new technologies and innovative proposition. I look forward to leveraging my experience to further enhance the internal audit functions and contribute to the bank's continued growth and success."

Hassan holds a Master's degree in International Business from the University of Wollongong in Dubai and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business & Management (Accounting) with Honors from the Higher Colleges of Technology.

