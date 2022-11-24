53 other winners shared the 2nd prize of AED 1,000,000

Dubai, UAE: The lives of three lucky winners took a turn for the better when they bagged AED 100,000 each, and so did 2,067 other participants as they received a total of AED 1,704,900 in prize money at the 103rd Mahzooz Super Saturday Draws on November 19th 2022.

Tarek, Salaheddine, and Marko were the three raffle draw winners with the IDs of 24085791, 24246181, and 23736420, respectively who collectively took home AED 300,000. All three winners voiced how the sizeable prize money would help them achieve milestones that mean a great deal to them.

"My mother has always worked so hard to offer me the best life she could afford," says Tarek, a Lebanese entrepreneur in Dubai who runs a management consulting firm. “Even though I'm still young, Mahzooz has allowed me to give her the gift of a comfortable lifestyle”, said the 31-year-old. Tarek’s mother participates in Mahzooz regularly from Lebanon. Since she introduced him to Mahzooz, Tarek has participated a total of 15 times. The Lebanese expat was having dinner with his friend on the night of the draw when he received the surprising email from Mahzooz informing him of his big win. Tarek intends to donate a part of his win to charity as well.

Salaheddine, a 33-year-old Moroccan expat says that winning with Mahzooz has helped him rediscover his belief in the power of possibilities: "In the four years that I've lived in Dubai, I've never participated in a single draw because I've never believed in luck, but only in the power of hard work. I took part in Mahzooz because I was delighted to know how the water bottles, we purchase to participate eventually go to a good cause". Salaheddine, a sales manager in the UAE, became a regular Mahzooz participant and purchases more than one bottle of water every week. He received an email from Mahzooz announcing his win on the night of the draw while he was out with his brother at a café, and he was undoubtedly surprised and confused. With the prize money, Salaheddine wants to buy a car for his brother who lives in Dubai and a bike for one of his brothers who lives in Morocco.

The third winner, Marko, is from Serbia and harbours positive aspirations for his windfall. “I’ll use the winning money to partly invest in a property back home and to travel,” explains the 35-year-old interior designer. “I’m so thankful to Mahzooz for helping me acquire such a huge amount of money overnight,” Marko adds.

All three raffle draw winners said that they would continue participating in Mahzooz to bag the AED 10,000,000 top prize at both the Super Saturday Draws as well as the Fantastic Friday Draw.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of AED 10,000,000, the second prize of AED 1,000,000, or the third prize of AED 350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive AED 100,000.

The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win AED 10,000,000.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

