United Arab Emirates: Linklaters today announced that Nick Roudev will be joining the firm as Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) counsel in Dubai. Nick is an experienced commercial lawyer specialising in TMT, artificial intelligence, electronic payments and data privacy law.

Nick has over 10 years of experience practising across North America, Europe and Asia. He joins Linklaters from Simmons & Simmons, where he has been a managing associate in their Digital Business team since 2019. Prior to joining Simmons & Simmons Nick spent three years as a senior associate in the Allen & Overy TMT practice in London, preceded by four years in Toronto, Canada, as a technology lawyer with Osler, Hoskin and Harcourt, where Nick also completed his articling and was called to the Ontario bar.

Nick has extensive experience advising clients across the globe on various issues of electronic payments, artificial intelligence, telecom regulation, data privacy and intellectual property rights arising in the context of service and licensing arrangements, outsourcings, strategic collaborations, corporate M&A, digital wallets and acquiring and data commercialisation arrangements. Nick is recognised as an expert regionally, and has been most recently appointed to the technology and digital payments advisory group of the Digital Economy Courts in the DIFC.

Partner and Linklaters’ Asia Head of Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Adrian Fisher commented: “We have seen significant growth in the Middle East TMT sector over the last couple of years, and Nick’s expertise on the ground in Dubai will further strengthen our Global TMT bench to meet the growing demand from our clients, allowing us to support them in maximising the opportunities at this exciting time.”