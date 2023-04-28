Dubai, UAE: Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, announced the appointment of Fissal Oubida as the new General Manager for Lexar Middle East, Africa, CIS and the Indian Subcontinent with immediate effect.

Fissal is a well-known IT industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in business development, sales, and marketing across various industries. He has a proven track record in building synergies to grow businesses across borders while setting up operational dependencies that grow to scale.

Commenting on the appointment, Ryan Li, CEO, Lexar, said “Fissal’s appointment is strategic, and the Lexar management has entrusted the baton to “reshape” Lexar’s operational business structure and to further nurture, grow and manage partnerships in these key geographies. He will help us to further strengthen our offerings in key verticals such gaming, photography, videography, and digital content creation.”

Commenting on his new role and responsibilities, Fissal Oubida said, “I am glad to accept my new strategic role to continue to further drive Lexar achievements in the Middle East & Africa and carry the same success into the CIS and the India Sub-continent. Our award-winning USB Flash Drives, memory cards, gaming SSDs and DRAMs, are poised for growth and I see significant potential to expand our presence.”

Fissal will focus on establishing a strong Lexar presence in various countries and is tasked with taking its growth to the next level. He will oversee, the channel, retail (organized, micro-retail & e-commerce), network

of gaming systems integrators, and the overall sales and marketing of memory cards, USB flash drives, SSDs and DRAM products through leveraged distribution channels that cover major cities across MEA, CIS and the Indian Subcontinent. He will also continue to champion Lexar as the consumer brand of the masses and enhance the sale and marketing infrastructure within each country of operation.

