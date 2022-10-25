Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) concerns have become a vital part of business strategy, and more business executives are being held accountable on how they are achieving ESG targets. With ESG sitting at the top of the business agenda and being more prominent than ever, the region’s leading law firm has appointed Hamza Al-Haboubi as its dedicated ESG Consultant.

The first of its kind position at Al Tamimi & Company will see Hamza, who has over 10 years’ experience in the ESG space, work directly with clients to identify the main ESG risks associated with business exposure and to develop action plans to address them. The significance being placed on ESG by the business community has been substantiated by a 2022 report, commissioned by Al Tamimi & Company, titled Legal Leaders in MENA. The report highlighted that 94 percent of legal decision-makers occasionally or regularly assess ESG risk and compliance within their role, while 80 percent expect ESG considerations to become more important to their work in 2022.

Commenting on the new appointment, Samer Qudah, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company said:

“Businesses can no longer turn a blind eye to being active and responsible when it comes to ESG, and creating this specific role was the direct result of us listening to our clients’ evolving requirements, and taking on board the outcomes of the Legal Leaders in MENA report.

“Having Hamza at the firm strengthens our ESG offer and capabilities, and ensures our clients have the expertise available to them when assessing their ESG requirements.”

On joining Al Tamimi & Company, Hamza Al-Haboubi said:

“I am excited to be joining a progressive and forward-thinking law firm with a regional footprint that is unmatched in the legal sector.

“I have worked in the ESG space throughout my career and I have witnessed it rise to the top of corporate agenda to become a crucial business pillar. As the ESG ecosystem continuously evolves and the number of initiatives grows, it is more important than ever for stakeholders to see real value and commitment in the ESG initiatives being implemented by their organisation.

“I am looking forward to working with our team and having conversations with our clients on their ESG risks and performing benchmarking exercise to assess their ESG readiness.”

