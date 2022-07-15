AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) today announces the appointment of Laurent Clavel as Global Head of Multi-Asset, effective 1 September 2022. He is currently Head of AXA IM’s Quant Lab.

Based in Paris and reporting to Hans Stoter, Global Head of AXA IM Core, Laurent’s mission will be to lift the investment, commercial and financial performance of the Multi-Asset platform.

He will take over from Serge Pizem, who will pursue new professional challenges outside AXA IM. Serge joined AXA IM in 2002 to oversee European equities and later took the lead of Framlington Paris. He subsequently oversaw the Total Return team before becoming Head of Multi-Asset in 2013 and Global Head of Multi-Asset in 2019.

“As Serge decides to pursue new professional challenges outside AXA, I would like to express a heartfelt thank you to him for his excellent work and the important contribution he has made to AXA IM’s success over the last 20 years. I wish Serge a well-deserved success in his new venture,” said Hans Stoter.