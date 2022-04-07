Riyadh: KPMG, a leading provider of audit, tax, and advisory services in Saudi Arabia, has appointed Tareq AlSunaid as Head of Tax for Saudi Arabia and Levant from April 1, 2022.

Tareq, a Partner with the firm since 2015, is recognized for his drive, ambition, business acumen and relentless pursuit of growth, which have been at the core of his earlier role as Head of Domestic Tax.

“We are privileged to appoint Tareq AlSunaid as Head of Tax and for him to become part of the firm’s executive leadership team. His breadth of experience in domestic and international tax will encourage our talented tax professionals to raise their game to yet another level. Tareq will be an invaluable asset to KPMG and further strengthen our position in the market,” commented Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Fozan, Chairman and CEO at KPMG in Saudi Arabia and Levant

On his appointment, Tareq said: “I have always been happy to be a part of the KPMG and am proud to take this next step. I look forward to working with our talented and well-respected tax professionals in this exciting journey of growth and service our clients with their challenges.”

A seasoned tax and Zakat advisor, Tareq has 24 years of experience working in the industry and professional services firms.

His areas of expertise include domestic and international tax compliance, tax disputes and resolutions, and tax operations.

In addition, Tareq has played a vital role in developing the firm’s operations in the Al Khobar office through his market reach in the Eastern Province.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact

Nasir Iqbal