Nile & Al Ahram Real Estate Group assigned its Sales Manager Mr. Karim Abdeen the position of Head of Commerce Division.



Abdeen worked as the group’s Sales Manager for a period of time, during which he achieved positive results falling in line with its plans highlighting the need to introduce new products to the Egyptian market.



He managed to bring forth astounding ideas that helped sales soar, inducing the company to expand into the market and carry out several remarkable projects.



Abdeen started off journey at NAREG with him acting as Sales Manager at Al Ahram Company, in charge of marketing the group’s projects at the New Settlements, for up to five years. He took up several positions until he headed the Commerce Division, involving the management of both Marketing and Sales Divisions, back in April 2022.

Abdeen, born in Cairo in 1988, has real estate expertise of up to 13 years. He has a Bachelor Degree from Ain Shams Unversity’s Commerce Faculty, along with several advanced studies from the American University in Cairo in marketing, sales and business management.



Nile Real Estate Co., carrying out a plethora of high-end projects, is the only company that owns two sky-scrappers at Downtown district in the New Administrative Capital, as it executes Nile Business City, Africa’s third tallest skyscraper.

The 56-storey Nile Business City consists of 4 mixed-use standalone towers, as one of them, 233m high, is Africa’s tallest administrative tower. The towers serve administrative, hospitality and commercial purposes, with them having 224 floors in total.



With them occupying an outstanding location constituting the 1st column of the towers area at the heart of the Administrative Capital, Towers of Nile Business City are 15 storeys higher than the tallest tower in the surrounding Downtown area. With them directly overlooking Central Park, the towns are just 200m away from the Zayed and Green River axis.

Further still, the company is carrying out North 31, a 131m-high project whose construction works are progressing in a record time, as it spans an area of 18,000sqm and encompasses 31 storeys with 5 underground floors, making up 36 floors in total.



North 31 is a commercial, administrative, medical and hospitality project with a main facade of 100m overlooking the Downtown area. With five floors at the basement, the commercial floors follow, whereas hospitality units reside at the highest storeys, adding up to the tower’s 1000 units. Additionally, the tower provides recreational services.