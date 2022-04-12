United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and a member of Dubai Holding, today announced three key appointments across its portfolio. The Group’s investment in top talent and strong leadership profiles is consistent with its culture of excellence and fostering an environment that inspires and supports innovation.

Mark Hehir has taken on the role of General Manager at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, the Group’s Ottoman inspired palace located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, commencing his appointment earlier this month. With a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry over the last 38 years, Mark’s career has focused on commercial success by innovating resort concepts and driving commercial value through product development and operational excellence. With his roots as an Executive Chef, Mark turned his attention to operations and excelled, taking on senior executive roles with major global hospitality brands across Asia, and later took on the role of CEO for The Small Maldives Island Co. From GM to CEO, Mark has developed and managed high profile luxury resorts across the Maldives, Thailand and Bali, working for leading luxury brands including The Ritz Carlton, One & Only Resorts and Anantara.

Joining in February 2022, Rafael González Ensesa, has stepped into the role of General Manager at Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, Jumeirah Group’s exceptional serviced-residence in Dubai Marina. Rafael has worked extensively in the luxury sector with brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons and Fairmont, across Europe, Asia, Indonesia and North America, rising through the ranks within hotel operations. In his role as General Manager for Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, Rafael is committed to demonstrating his creative approach to raising the bar for luxury urban living, and ensuring the Jumeirah brand DNA of Stay Different™ is brought to life across the property.

To head up the operations of Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, the exclusive all-villa resort which opened to guests in October last year, Jumeirah Group has appointed Mohamed Ashraf to the role of General Manager. Ashraf has a long-standing career in the luxury hospitality sector, spanning 20 years across Asia and the Indian Ocean. As a native Maldivian himself, he has earnt an enviable reputation across the archipelago working at exclusive islands and luxury resorts for Four Seasons, One & Only Resorts, Anantara and more recently The Nautilus Maldives. Ashraf will oversee the property’s 67 spacious contemporary villas, state-of-the-art Talise spa and signature dining venues, including award-winning restaurants, Shimmers and Kayto. Ashraf took up his new position on 10th April.

Thomas Meier, Chief Operating Officer of Jumeirah Group, commented, “Our focus at Jumeirah Group is to deliver on our core brand promises of service beyond expectations, signature dining experiences and surprising design and architecture across all of our properties. Each of these new appointments brings a wealth of expertise from the luxury hospitality sector and a passion for curating exceptional guest moments, and I am confident that these recently appointed GMs will successfully lead their teams to further innovate the unique guest experiences that Jumeirah Group is renowned for.”

