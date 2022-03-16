A Jordanian national was announced as the latest US$1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire at the draw held today at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Ehab Abussaffaqa, a 42 year old Jordan national based in Amman, became the latest US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire in Series 384 with ticket number 3032, which he purchased online on 24th February.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 5 years now, Mr. Abussaffaqa is a resident of Amman for 10 years and works as a bank manager.

“I don’t know what to say, I cannot believe this. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!” he said.

Mr. Abussaffaqa is the 14th Jordanian national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Today's Millennium Millionaire draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President - Corporate Services and Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation to the previous winner of US$1 million in Series 383 took place.

Mr. Talha Hussain Akhtar Hussain, winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 383 with ticket number 0801, travelled to Dubai from Oman to receive his ceremonial cheque.

Upon receiving his ceremonial cheque, he commented, “'Thank you Dubai Duty Free. It was lovely to meet you all and I am humbled for this amazing win.'

Following the presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles. Joining in the draw line-up was Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail.

Mr. Saleh Al Shawa, a 51 year old Jordanian national based in Dubai, won a Porsche Panamera (Volcano Grey Metallic) car, with ticket number 0313 in Finest Surprise Series 1799, which he purchased online on 26th February.

Mr. Al Shawa is now a two-time Finest Surprise winner with Dubai Duty Free as he recently won a BMW R 1250 R (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0938 in Finest Surprise Series 482 on 5th January this year.

Commenting on his second win, he said, “What an amazing year! After winning a motorbike in January, now I won a car. Now I’m excited to receive a third call from Dubai Duty Free informing me that I won the US$1 million.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Mubash Musthafa, a 33 year old Indian national based in Doha won an Indian Chief Bobber Darkhorse (Green Smoke) motorbike, with ticket number 0541 in Finest Surprise Series 489, which he purchased online on 28th February.

A resident of Doha for 10 years now, Mr. Musthafa, works as a logistic officer for a contracting company in Doha and could not believe that he won this motorbike with his first ever Finest Surprise ticket.

“This is unbelievable! I’ve been buying tickets for similar promotions from other companies but I never won. I’m very very happy, Dubai Duty Free is the best!”

Lastly, Mr. Dicson Das, a 31 year old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 R (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0187 in Finest Surprise Series 490, which he purchased online on 24th February.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion since 2020, Mr. Das who works as an accountant for an auditing firm bought seven tickets for Series 490.

“I always believe that one day, Dubai Duty Free will change my life and that day has finally come. I can’t thank you enough for this amazing win! he said.

