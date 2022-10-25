Abu Dhabi: Argentem Creek Partners announces a new, regionally focused structure to align with its expansion and growth strategy in the region. Earlier this year, Argentem Creek announced its partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office as part of ADIO’s Innovation Programme.

In his new role, Jeroen Westrik will serve as the Regional Director for Argentem Creek Middle East, a newly created position responsible for business management and operations oversight in the region. Jeroen will be based in Abu Dhabi, subject to regulatory approvals, which serves as the firm’s MENA and Asia Headquarters. He has over 20 years of finance experience in global advisory and capital formation roles across the global natural resources sector.

Daniel Chapman, Argentem Creek, CEO & CIO said “I am excited to have Jeroen lead our initiative in the Middle East. We are confident that our new Abu Dhabi regional headquarters, coupled with Jeroen’s leadership, will allow us to further strengthen our existing client relationships and the firm’s strategic expansion. We believe our clients will benefit from locally focused leadership and more tailored solutions to meet the region’s needs.”

Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Acting Director General of ADIO, said, “Argentem Creek is making great strides driving progress in Abu Dhabi’s financial services sector, as it seeks to improve regional access to emerging market investment opportunities. Their leadership team is committed to accelerate the company’s expansion in Abu Dhabi and to support the continued growth of the emirate’s local talent and innovation ecosystem.”

Prior to joining Argentem Creek in 2022, Jeroen spent 20 years at ABN AMRO / RBS in London, Amsterdam and Houston. Most recently, as Global Head of Basic Materials, he led global coverage teams in the Metals and Mining, Chemicals and Building Materials sectors. During his tenure at ABN AMRO, Jeroen was on the management team responsible for Energy, Commodities (Trade Finance) and Shipping clients. Within the Natural Resources sector, Jeroen assisted his clients in raising over $60bln in capital, often in event driven complex multiproduct situations across different geographies. He has also worked in an advisory capacity for clients in the Natural Resource sector. In the early part of his career he held roles in Project and Leveraged Finance.

Argentem Creek Partners is an emerging market specialist firm investing across special situations, private credit, high yield and trade finance.