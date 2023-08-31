Sharjah: Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohamed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of Sharjah Women’s Sports, issued two resolutions designating H.E. Hanan Al Mahmoud as Vice Chairperson of Sharjah Women’s Sports, and Wafa Taymour, as the New Chief Executive Officer of Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, effective 1st September 2023.

Bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in sports management, Hanan Al Mahmoud's distinguished career speaks volumes. Her journey is marked by a remarkable track record in leadership roles and initiatives that have catalyzed the growth of sports and community development.

HE Hanan Al Mahmoud's achievements span strategic positions that highlight her dedication. In 2016, and for 4 years, she served as a Board Member for the Sharjah Sports Council, heading the Investment Committee, where she contributed to driving strategies that supported sports development in the region. Her prowess further shone in 2020 when she served as a High Organizing Committee Member for The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament, after being a member and head of its Marketing and Events Committee for two previous editions. From 2017 to 2022, Hanan showcased her commitment to nurturing sportsmanship and community engagement as a Member of the Board of Trustees for the Sharjah Sports Family Award that highlighted deserving sports talent across various domains.

Her dedication to excellence in sports ascends as she currently serves as a Member of the Board of Trustees for the Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi’s Award for Sports Excellence. In this position, she plays a pivotal role in shaping the award’s strategy in its first edition, and in recognizing and supporting exceptional achievements, igniting the quest for excellence. She also supervises the Marketing and Sponsorship committee of the award given her expertise in the area.

She was recently appointed as a Board Member of the UAE National Olympic Committee in August 2023. In this role, her experience in the field will be shaping the development of national sports, underscoring her unwavering commitment to fostering sports advancement. Her appointment also signifies a significant stride towards gender equality, as she joins the ranks of women contributing to the committee's decisions, further establishing a balanced presence of both genders within the board and the committee’s activities.

Hanan's active engagement as a Member of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Establishment Executive Committee since 2021 exemplifies her commitment to empowerment and paving pathways for success in sports.

Furthermore, Hanan holds the esteemed role as a member of the Board of Trustees at Rubu’ Qarn since 2021, spearheading initiatives to empower and elevate the Foundation's affiliated organizations. Her leadership spotlights upgraded curricula, advanced training, and innovative activities that nurture life skills and potential in children and youth.

As the former Chief Executive Officer at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, Hanan has overseen the project since the start and has propelled the centre’s excellence and set industry benchmarks for over a decade.

Continuing a decade-long of successful journey with Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, Wafa's career started 16 years back, as she commenced as a Business Analyst at Emirates Airline, where she showcased exceptional prowess in project management, client relations, and vendor management. Before joining JRCC, she also made significant contributions to the Dubai World Trade Centre, where she served as a Senior Business Analyst. During her tenure, she was instrumental in creating budgeting and forecasting documents and analysing revenue and financial statements. She also managed multiple projects within the Events and Hospitality department, further bolstering her reputation as a capable and driven professional, applying her market research and forecasting skills.

Impressed by her capabilities, JRCC welcomed Wafa as the Total Quality Manager, where she spearheaded crucial hygiene and safety initiatives, managed the customer service unit, and conducted comprehensive departmental evaluations that positively developed the centre’s operations. Recognizing her exceptional performance, Wafa earned a well-deserved promotion to the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer. As DCEO for the past five years, she has consistently displayed outstanding leadership skills, crafting business strategies grounded in market needs and benchmarking practices.

Wafa Taymour has been an integral part of the JRCC family for over seven years, serving in various key roles that have significantly contributed to the organization's growth and success. As a progressive leader with expertise in overseeing operations, driving business strategy, and transforming distribution networks, her extensive experience in business development and strategic planning is set to propel JRCC to new heights.