McLaughlan will report to Thierry Sabbagh, President of Nissan Saudi Arabia and Managing Director of Nissan Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. INFINITI Middle East, previously part of INFINITI AMIEO, announces the appointment of Andrew McLaughlan as its new Managing Director. McLaughlan moves from his role as Aftersales Director at Nissan Middle East and will be reporting to Thierry Sabbagh, President of Nissan Saudi Arabia and Managing Director of Nissan Middle East.

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, McLaughlan has represented several automotive brands in the Middle East, United Kingdom and Africa. He brings to this new role at INFINITI Middle East extensive experience in various facets of the business, including sales, aftersales, customer service and network development.

“In his time at Nissan Middle East, Andrew has proven to be a well-respected leader and an asset to the organization. I am confident that he will continue our mission to reinforce INFINITI’s brand identity in the region, and strengthen our customer-centric approach,” said Peyman Kargar, INFINITI Global Chairman. “Furthermore, I am delighted that Thierry will bring his considerable expertise and profound regional insight to champion INFINITI in the Middle East.”

In his current dynamic role, Thierry Sabbagh, a seasoned industry pacesetter, has been driving Nissan’s business transformation goals in the region to foster sustainable business growth. From 1st July, Sabbagh’s remit extends to oversight for INFINITI in the Middle East.

“INFINITI is integral to the Nissan Motor Corporation, and I look forward to working closely with Andrew to further elevate the brand in the region,” said Thierry Sabbagh, President of Nissan Saudi Arabia and Managing Director of Nissan Middle East. “Andrew has made great strides during his time at Nissan Middle East, and I am excited to see him take on this new role. I am sure that he will continue to apply his passion, dedication, and expertise to his new position as Managing Director of INFINITI Middle East.”

INFINITI AMIEO included the Eastern Europe and Middle East markets; the structure has been revised to accommodate a more streamlined focus for each market.

Having successfully led INFINITI AMIEO during the past two years, former Managing Director, INFINITI AMIEO, Nasif Siddiqi, returns to his native North America this month. His new role within the organization will soon be announced.