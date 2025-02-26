IMI, the leading privately-owned global media group headquartered in the UAE, has announced the appointment of Ahmed Embaby as the new Chief People Officer.

Ahmed Embaby brings over three decades of experience in driving strategic human capital transformations across renowned global companies, including Pfizer, PepsiCo, Oracle, and others. His career has been marked by building high-performing teams, optimizing operational efficiencies, and enhancing employee engagement in diverse, multicultural environments spanning the Middle East, South Africa, and Turkey.

Among his key achievements, Embaby has designed and implemented innovative leadership assessment processes, restructured executive roles, and spearheaded human capital integrations during major acquisitions. His contributions have played a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency and elevating employee experiences across global markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Rani Raad, CEO of IMI, said: “Ahmed’s appointment highlights our commitment to cultivating a high-performing culture by attracting and developing best-in-class talent. In his role, he will lead strategic initiatives to enhance talent acquisition, employee engagement, and organizational development, ensuring our workforce remains a key driver of our industry leadership.”

Ahmed Embaby added: "I am honored to be part of IMI, a leader in the global media landscape. I look forward to collaborating with the group’s talented team to strengthen capabilities, foster operational excellence, and create a work environment that encourages innovation, all in line with the group’s vision and ambitious goals for the future."

In his new role, Embaby will oversee the human capital strategy for the group and its portfolio of leading media brands, including Sky News Arabia, The National, Al-Ain News, and CNN Business Arabic. He will drive the development of talent strategies, leadership initiatives, and the integration of advanced technologies to enhance organizational effectiveness. Additionally, Embaby will focus on fostering an inclusive and sustainable culture that drives excellence, innovation, and organizational growth.

Embaby holds a Bachelor's degree in Management Information System from USI University Europe- England. In addition to his academic background, he has completed executive leadership programs at the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business and IESE Business School, along with advanced certifications in leadership and human development from globally recognised institutions.

About IMI:

IMI is a privately-owned, global media group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with operations across 19 countries. Our portfolio includes renowned media brands such as Sky News Arabia as part of a joint venture with Sky UK; The National, CNN Business Arabic, Al-Ain News, and a minority stake in Euronews.

Additionally, through RedBird IMI, our joint venture with RedBird Capital Partners, we invest in leading media, sports, and entertainment brands worldwide. We bring the world closer by sharing stories that open minds, connect people, and enrich lives, empowering audiences with news, knowledge, and factual entertainment.

Connect with us on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.