Imagination, the award-winning Global Experience Design Company, has today announced Head of Strategy for EMEA, Christophe Castagnera, is relocating to take on a newly created role as Head of Strategy for Imagination Middle East. Castagnera’s unique skill set and world-class leadership will be used to spearhead Imagination’s global presence and develop the company’s consultancy offer in this rapidly growing region of business.

Castagnera will be based in Dubai with a remit including the newly expanded Riyadh and Doha offices. He will focus on strategic development and nurture trusted relationships with key client partners to harness the opportunities that are flourishing in the region due to the growth in experience design and connected experience consultancy, particularly on large-scale transformation projects.

He will work across an exciting, high-profile client portfolio comprising both governmental and private sector businesses, including KSA, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.

Having worked at Imagination since 2005, Castagnera’s move is a natural next step in his professional career. His cultural insight, commercial and business acumen and creative vision combined with his experience in design-thinking methodologies will support the Middle East team’s goal to continue delivering innovative and impactful solutions for clients while understanding the diverse culture and vision of the region.

Adel Noueihed, Regional Managing Director, Imagination Middle East, said: "The Middle East is home to some of the most ambitious experience design projects in the world. Christophe has been a key factor in the success of our consultancy offer and we both agreed the time was right for him to relocate to the region. This will mean our local strategy function has the key leadership in place to continue to go from strength to strength while key clients will benefit from the proximity of talent. Christophe is also being tasked with bringing some of our best practices to the region such as our innovation lab and training and development programmes. We are delighted that Christophe has decided to join us here in the Middle East."

Christophe Castagnera, Head of Strategy, Imagination Middle East said: “Imagination is renowned for creating strategic, innovative experiences, pushing the boundaries at every opportunity. I am proud to have been at the heart of many such programmes and now is the moment to fully focus on supporting our clients in the Middle East to achieve their strategic vision. The region is driven by a dynamic, younger population combined with the ambition of brands and governments, and underpinned by a rich and diverse heritage. These are the factors that make this new role such an exciting opportunity”

Castagnera joins the growing team to widen and accelerate the talent and diversity of the growing regional offer which now spans three offices. He will work alongside Adel Noueihed, Regional Managing Director, Imagination Middle East and a host of other new senior joiners including Maher Abou Arraj, Finance Director, MENA, Lucia Nash, People & Culture Manager, MENA and Sarah Mattar, Legal Counsel, MENA.

