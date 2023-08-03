Dubai, UAE: The Union of Arab Banks has organized the First Arab Forum for Banks & Businessmen 2023 in Beirut, Lebanon under the high patronage of the Lebanese Minister of Economy Mr. Amine Salam. Gathering key economic sectors and business community figures, the event stood as a promising initiative that promotes Arab collaboration and paves the way to economic development and growth in the Arab world.

The Forum featured several discussion sessions tackling a number of key topics, including: investing Arab financial surpluses in achieving food security in Arab countries; the challenges of aligning financial products and services with the massive digital transformation wave; the financing gap; and the different needs of economic business sectors.

During the event, Mr. Ziad Khalaf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the International Development Bank (IDB), spoke about the importance of collaboration and cooperation in achieving positive transformation, fostering sustainable development, and supporting economic growth.

"The first step towards real transformation is for us to believe, today more than ever before, in the need for banks to play a greater role in financing small businesses and innovative projects, which can enhance economic stability and improve the quality of life”, said Khalaf, before adding: “We must instill the idea that strong development means strong banks, and that achieving sustainable development relies on the ability of banks to provide the necessary financial support to promising projects and initiatives.”

Seizing the day, Khalaf also launched an initiative that focuses on the need to review current governmental policies with the aim of boosting financing initiatives in the region and stimulating investments. In this context, Khalaf highlighted the success of the Emirati model based on a clear vision, and called all banking stakeholders to draw inspiration from it and replicate it in various Arab countries to work towards a real economic and banking renaissance.

During the Forum, the organizers honored Khalaf for his many contributions and tireless efforts towards strengthening bonds between the banking sector and businesses, offering him the “Best Banker in the World of Finance & Business” Award, in the presence of senior bankers and supervisory figures from acclaimed regional and international institutions.

The First Arab Forum for Banks & Businessmen 2023 stood out with an eventful agenda and a prestigious crowd which gathered many Arab experts, investors, economists and bankers, all united by a common desire for cooperation in various economic fields.

About IDB:

The International Development Bank was established in 2011 with an initial capital of 100 billion Iraqi Dinars - today a paid-up capital of 250 billion IQD (equivalent to 210 million US dollars) - and quickly rose to establish itself among leading banks, both locally and regionally, offering commercial banking services to both corporate and retail clients.