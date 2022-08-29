London, UK: World Finance, the voice of the market magazine, awarded ICS Financial Systems Limited (ICSFS)’ Group CEO & Managing Director; Robert Hazboun, in its World Finance Summer 2022 edition, under the World Finance - Islamic Finance Awards 2022, for his Lifetime Achievement in Financial Technology Innovation.

This award is aimed specifically at business leaders who have achieved a distinguished accomplishment that is presently serving the community and will do so for many years to come. ICSFS’ Group CEO & MD has been recognised for the third consecutive year for his detail-orientated innovation management, excellent technology mindset, and outstanding entrepreneurial flair.

Projects Director at World Finance Magazine; David Hann, stated: “Robert Hazboun is one of the few with excellent technology mindset leading to incremental revolutionary innovations of the Islamic banking software solutions. He demonstrated exceptional vision and leadership, coupled with outstanding entrepreneurial flair that created a stimulating and supportive work environment for his staff and their welfare which resulted in a satisfied, well-motivated and ambitious workforce. Robert Hazboun ethical enterprise as well as his detail-orientated innovation management will continue to make significant positive impact on the fintech industry and will always be hailed for his forward-thinking approach and commitment to boosting the worldwide appeal of Islamic banking technology.”

Group CEO & Managing Director; ICS Financial Systems; Robert Hazboun, commented; “Although the popularity of Islamic banking has grown significantly, the products and services available to customers often remain underdeveloped. Our ICS BANKS comes with a bespoke Islamic products and services that helps financial institutions to achieve a competitive edge by offering a comprehensive suite of Islamic banking solutions. ICS BANKS helps banks stay at the cutting-edge of technology through applications like cloud banking, Artificial Intelligence (AI), open banking, blockchain, and digital banking. I am humbled by this recognition from World Finance, I do believe that business leaders have to always drive their teams by orchestrating interactive internal and external, and healthy relationships.”

ICSFS invests in its software suites by utilising modern technology in launching new products, constructing a secured and agile integration, and keeping pace with new standards and regulations worldwide. ICS BANKS software suite future-proof banking activities by providing a broad range of features and capabilities with more agility and flexibility, to enrich customers' journey experience, hence improving the trust and confidentiality between the customer and the bank. ICS BANKS has always been a pioneer in utilising the latest technology to serve financial institutions. In addition to its embedded Service-Oriented-Architecture (SOA), the system can be deployed on-premises, hybrid or cloud.

