Dubai: The newly launched Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel has appointed Husam Malki as General Manager. Husam assumes the role after a move from his most recent position as General Manager at Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara in Qatar, and will be overseeing day-to-day operations at the busy Dubai city property.

"I’m excited to begin this new chapter in my career with Anantara. The hotel is in a fantastic location and I look forward to leading the team through the challenges that a busy city centre property presents. I have no doubt that we can deliver the high standards of heartfelt hospitality that Anantara is known for, at this new address,” says Husam.

Jordanian national Husam brings over two decades of experience in luxury hospitality. He began his career front of house, impressing management with his dedication to guest service before becoming Executive Assistant Manager for Rotana Hotels in Erbil, Iraq. From there, roles in Dubai and Salalah followed and Husam’s career progressed.

Husam gained valuable industry knowledge working with leading hospitality groups including Accor, Hyatt, Marriott and Starwood before joining Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas in 2014. His first role with the luxury brand was Resident Manager at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara in Abu Dhabi, and he was then invited to spearhead the opening of a new property within the Minor Hotels portfolio, Souk Al Wakra Hotel by Tivoli in Doha, Qatar.

In 2019, Malki became General Manager of Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara, where he was responsible for developing key business strategies for the hotel and increasing visibility of the offshore property for international guests. During this time, he also continued in his position as General Manager at Souk Al Wakra by Tivoli, maintaining a dual role overseeing properties both on the island and in the city.

Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel has just launched in a central location amidst Dubai’s Downtown and Business Bay areas, close to DIFC and just 20 minutes’ drive from Dubai International Airport. 252 guest rooms and suites overlook the city skyline, with some including the Burj Khalifa. Impressive meetings and events facilities, five dining outlets, a temperature-controlled outdoor pool, a fitness centre and Anantara Spa are amongst the facilities available for guests and visitors.

Under Husam’s leadership, the hotel is set to become an icon in the Downtown Dubai landscape, and guests will enjoy Anantara’s thoughtful hospitality just moments from Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa and other renowned destinations which are on the doorstep.