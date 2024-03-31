Kuwait - Bedour Al Dhamkhi has been appointed Head of Human Resources for HSBC in Kuwait. Bedour brings 11 years’ experience in the Kuwaiti banking sector to the role and has demonstrated her leadership, expertise and commitment to a supportive, inclusive workplace.

In her previous role at KNET, a leading provider of electronic banking services in Kuwait, Bedour developed a wealth of knowledge and skills within the financial sector which HSBC believes will help her drive the bank’s local and regional people policies and further establish HSBC’s Employee Value Proposition for graduates and experienced colleagues alike.

“Energising for growth is a strategic priority for the bank which means that we aim to attract and retain the best talent to the bank. Bedour's experience and important leadership role will contribute to driving our objectives to investing in the personal and career development of our employees and commitment to nurturing local talent," said Samer Al Abed, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Kuwait.

Commenting on her appointment, Bedour Al Dhamkhi, Head of Human Resources, HSBC Kuwait, “HSBC offers a unique employee value proposition that includes a focus on employee well-being through flexible working, international career opportunities and a focus on future skills. I look forward to working with the leadership team and everyone on our business to support colleagues with career growth and making HSBC an employer of choice in Kuwait.”

