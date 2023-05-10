Hilton has recently announced the appointment of Amr Attwa Sallam as the new Cluster Director of Finance for two of its RAK properties namely; Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort and Hilton Gardan Inn Ras Al Khaimah. Bringing a wealth of expertise and insight into the regional and global hospitality industry and finance, Amr will step into his role as a financial leader with a solid track record within the hospitality industry. Known for his proactive financial leadership and his demonstrated history of success in steering organisations through transitions, Amr's invaluable experience will contribute to the resort’s success by adding a new dimension to the aspects of financial analysis, planning, and operations.

In his new role as Cluster Director of Finance for Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort and Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah, Amr will offer invaluable strategic leadership, functional guidance, and insightful perspectives to facilitate optimal business decisions. He will lead revenue generation, expenditure, and investments and further augment Hilton’s culture of collaboration and top performance while maintaining a keen focus on KPIs.

Having led the financial side of the pre-opening teams of several prestigious properties in the region and beyond, Amr has held several senior positions with a host of hotel operators including the H Hotel in the UAE and Seychelles and several Marriot brands including Lapita Autograph Collection, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Jeddah Marriott, among several others.

Speaking about his appointment, Amr said, "It's amazing to be part of the market-leading Hilton properties and to be able to work alongside an exceptional team of hospitality professionals. I'm confident that my experience and expertise will contribute to both hotels success and I look forward to the challenge and growth opportunities this new role will bring."