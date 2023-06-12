Fujairah: - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met with Mr. Tobias Bianconi, Director General of the International Theatre Institute (ITI/UNESCO), at Al Rumaila Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority.

H.H. the Crown Prince welcomed the delegation, asserting the Emirate of Fujairah’s commitment to the arts, in general, and to the theatre, in particular, and noting the significant support that H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, provides for cultural projects that contribute to the development of the culture and arts sector in the UAE, serving the country’s future vision for this field.

During the meeting, H.H. was briefed on the ITI’s initiatives and projects in the field of performing arts, implemented across its centres all around the world, as well as new ideas designed to develop and promote the theatre movement, and opportunities for cultural cooperation and training of national talents in the field of performing arts.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi praised the ITI’s continuous efforts to develop the arts around the world and shed light on various cultures and peoples with varying social and human values through various artforms.

The visiting delegation thanked H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his support for culture and art, and his commitment to sponsoring initiatives that promote the status of theatre arts and celebrate them across the Arab region and the world.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah.

