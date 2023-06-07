Fujairah, UAE: – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasised the value of higher education and its role in developed societies, applauding universities for their efforts in supporting the academic sector and providing the labour market with a qualified workforce.

His Highness made his statements while attending the graduation ceremony of 225 students from various scientific specialisations – the Class of the ‘Year of Sustainability 2023’ – at the University of Science and Technology in Fujairah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; H.H. Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director of Fujairah E-Government Department; and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to the Fujairah Crown Prince and Vice President of the University's Board of Trustees.

H.H. the Crown Prince praised the scientific progress seen across higher education institutions in Fujairah – guided by the vision and support of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah – which further drives the UAE’s development and puts these local institutions on par with their international counterparts.

His Highness distributed certificates to the graduates at the ceremony, which was held at the Fujairah Creative Centre, congratulating them and their families, and calling on them to invest their knowledge in the development of their country and use it to achieve excellence and leadership in their careers.

Prof. Dr. Ali Abou-Elnour Chancellor of University of Science and Technology of Fujairah, said the university is working to enhance its participation in scientific research initiatives globally and to secure academic accreditation for a number of scientific disciplines, such as artificial intelligence, in line with the present and future requirements of the job market. He underlined the University’s commitment to the highest standards of research, partnerships, and educational services.

Abdullah Rashid Al Yamahi, a graduate of the College of Humanities and Sciences, delivered the graduation speech on behalf of his fellow students.

The ceremony was attended by members of the university's academic and administrative staff, and the families of the graduates.

-Ends-