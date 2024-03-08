Dubai: To mark International Women’s Day, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has today emphasized the pivotal role women play in driving forward global climate action, and in establishing sustainable global communities by encouraging the adoption of sustainable practices and behaviors within the economy and in families.

In celebration of International Women's Day, Her Excellency said: "Women, representing half of society, possess an enduring spirit of giving–for their families, communities, and nations. Through their actions, we are creating and empowering future generations capable of advancing human, social, and economic development globally. By tapping further into women's skills in issues such as climate change, they can act as centers of creativity, bolstering the world's capacity to address and adapt to these challenges. This is in addition to their vital role in steering communities towards a sustainable tomorrow, both as decision-makers and leaders in their workplaces and homes."

Her Excellency remarked: "Under its wise leadership, the UAE champions a distinctive vision for empowering women in all areas by opening doors for their learning, work, and growth. This has translated into the country's prosperity across various domains, notably in environmental and climate action. The UAE boasts a cadre of female leaders and specialists who have demonstrated exceptional effectiveness in bolstering the nation's climate work, particularly showcased during the COP28 conference hosted last year. Moreover, the UAE plays a vital role in supporting women's contributions to climate and environmental initiatives, as well as enhancing food security globally through collaborative programs with relevant international organizations."

In conclusion, Her Excellency expressed gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Mother of the Nation, for her efforts in empowering women in the country over the years, particularly in the field of climate action highlighted recently through the Climate Change and Gender Equality Initiative launched under her patronage last year. Her Excellency pledged full support for Emirati women to enhance their contributions and capabilities in creating a sustainable future for both current and future generations.

