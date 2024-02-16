Martin Honzik, Former CCO of Ars Electronica and Managing Director of Ars Electronica Festival, joins Festival X as CEO: A New Era for Media Arts in the UAE

Dubai, UAE: Festival X, the pioneering interdisciplinary platform for media arts at the intersection of arts, science, and technology, proudly announces the appointment of Martin Honzik as its new CEO. With an illustrious career spanning over 20 years at Ars Electronica Linz, Martin Honzik brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to his new role at Festival X.

Festival X, established in 2022, and powered by LINKVIVA, has rapidly emerged as a beacon for innovation and creativity in the UAE and the wider region. Supported by key national stakeholders such as Alserkal Avenue, Dubai Economy and Tourism, Dubai Future Foundation, and PwC Middle East, as well as international partners and collaborators, one of which has been Ars Electronica, amongst other counterparts including the NODE Institute, Creative Robotics, Studio Brüll, and the University for Arts and Design Linz, Festival X has showcased groundbreaking works at the forefront of media arts.

Ars Electronica, the worldwide pioneering establishment with over forty years of experience in the field of media arts and innovation, has been a vital part of Festival X’s journey; and is also a reflection of Martin Honzik's expertise and support that has played a pivotal role in Festival X's growth and success, culminating in his appointment as CEO.

Reflecting on his decision to join Festival X, Martin Honzik stated:

“Festival X is full of ambition, idealism, and vision; Dubai and the region are full of uniqueness, potential, and possibilities. Helping to grow this place a center for digital culture and collaboration, and establishing a stage for media art is an inspiring task with lasting significance. Being part of this team and mission is an honor, motivates, and delights me greatly."

Amin Davaei, Co-founder and Director of Festival X, expressed his enthusiasm for Martin's appointment, stating: "Martin's vision and leadership will be instrumental as Festival X enters a transformative phase. Together, we are poised to shape the future of media arts and propel the UAE onto the global stage."

As Festival X prepares for its upcoming editions, the appointment of Martin Honzik signals a new chapter in the evolution of media arts in the UAE. With his guidance, Festival X is set to continue pushing boundaries, fostering creativity, and inspiring innovation in the years to come.

For more information, visit the official Festival X website at https://festivalx.ae.

About Festival X:

Festival X is an interdisciplinary platform for media arts launched in 2022 in Dubai, UAE. Positioned at the intersection of arts, science, and technology, Festival X showcases groundbreaking works and fosters collaboration between artists, technologists, and innovators. Supported by key national stakeholders and international partners, Festival X is at the forefront of shaping the future of media arts in the UAE and the wider region.

About Martin Honzik:

Martin Honzik is an artist and cultural manager. He is visionary leader with over 20 years of experience in the field of media arts. As former CCO of Ars Electronia Linz and Managing Director of the Ars Electronica Festival, the Prix Ars Electronica and Ars Electronica Export, Martin has played a pivotal role in shaping the organization's success and global impact. With a creative passion for innovation and collaboration, Martin brings a unique perspective to his role as CEO of Festival X, where he aims to redefine the boundaries of media arts and inspire future generations of creatives.