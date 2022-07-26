Leading global fibre manufacturer Emtelle Group has appointed Anubhav Singh as its new Sales Director Middle East Asia Pacific as it prepares for a major expansion.

A highly experienced international sales manager with more than 15 years working all around the world, including the past seven at AfriPipes, Anubhav will lead Emtelle’s sales team aiming to boost the company’s presence in key markets including the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Iraq, Oman and Saudi Arabia, as well as the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

Anubhav’s new role comes as Emtelle revamps its operations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific following its acquisition of Dubai-based microduct manufacturing operation , AfriPipes, in the region.

The takeover and rebrand of AfriPipes sees Emtelle expand its global footprint in the FTTX industry. It also added an additional 9,000m² of manufacturing space from five manufacturing sites, providing Emtelle with an excellent platform for significant future growth.

Anubhav aims to have more Emtelle sales presence in individual target markets locally to further boost the company’s profile.

Anubhav said: “Emtelle has a huge range of innovative solutions that both the Middle East and Asia Pacific markets are very enthusiastic about. These solutions will make a huge difference to connectivity in these regions, many of which are densely populated and lacking in fibre infrastructure, especially when it comes to Fibre To The Home and 5G networks.

“Not only that, but the manufacturing space in UAE which Emtelle now has here provides huge capacity for extra growth, significantly shortens supply chains and guarantees its customers security of supply. This will in turn meet the current environment of unprecedented demand for blown fibre and passive network solutions.”

Anubhav, based in Dubai and originally from Lucknow, northern India, studied at the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, where he gained an MBA in International Business. After initially beginning his sales career in smart packaging solutions, he moved into the telecoms industry.

Since then he has worked across the Middle East and the Asia Pacific, with career highlights including working on New Zealand’s nationwide broadband project. He has also worked in the European market ­ in Germany, Poland and Greece – and the Canadian markets.

Tony Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer for Emtelle, said: “I am delighted to appoint Anubhav to the role of Sales Director Middle East Asia Pacific. The sales focus that Anubhav and his team will give us the expertise to expand our position in the region as well as deliver on our excellence worldwide.

“Emtelle continues to consolidate its position as a market leader in blown fibre and passive network solutions across the globe. We now aim is to use this opportunity to significantly grow our business, and with it our brand, in the coming months and years.”

Media Contact: Philip Gates at Morrison Media on 07525 645350 or email philip.gates@morrison-media.co.uk