Riyadh, KSA: – Driven by its ambition to continuously bolster its regional clientele, EKP’s strategy aims at solidifying its commitment in supporting the development of the Middle East region. In line with this direction, EKP’s associated office in Riyadh, Al-Enezee, has announced the appointment of Jeffrey J. Greene as a key new partner to the Corporate practice group of the firm, based in Riyadh, effective 1 September 2022.

Working with EKP’s Corporate Practice Group co-leader, Wissam Hachem, Greene seeks to expand EKP’s regional Corporate practice, particularly in KSA’s burgeoning venture capital and technology sectors. Greene is a seasoned transactional lawyer with more than 25 years’ experience, more than a decade of which has been in the GCC.

Jeffrey J. Greene commented: “I am excited to be joining the EKP team in Riyadh. Their reputation in the region speaks volumes on the strong practice the partners have built, and I am delighted to contribute to the growth of the firm and in continuing to drive the interests of our clients.”

EKP’s Managing Partner, Ziad G. El-Khoury declared: “We are delighted to welcome Jeffrey as a partner at EKP. His wealth of expertise in Corporate, Venture Capital & M&A practice adds additional support throughout the region ensuring that our traditional and technology sector clients have a full-service offering at EKP.”

Whilst Jeffrey’s primary area of practice is the handling of corporate matters, he also advises on commercial, private equity, restructurings, and complex banking transactions.

He is a prolific thought leader who has co-authored/edited three legal handbooks, and published more than 30 professional articles in journals, and other media.

Khulaif AlEnezee Legal Counsel Company is an independent law firm in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia operating under license 160/24 issued by the Ministry of Justice and under CR number 1010689446 (“Al-Enezee”). Al-Enezee and EKP have a formal association relationship in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About EKP

EKP is a team of legal experts who bring together international expertise with deeply rooted knowledge of Middle East markets. EKP is uniquely positioned to create value for its clients, partnering law firms, and lawyers. Through its offices in Riyadh, Dubai, and Beirut, EKP serves the entire Middle East region and delivers capabilities that span across a wide range of practice areas and are tailored to the local legal regimes, customs, and markets. Learn more at www.ekplegal.com.

