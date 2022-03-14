DLA Piper has appointed Andrew Mackenzie as a Partner and new Head of its Litigation, Arbitration and Investigations practice in the Middle East.

Andrew joins the firm from Baker McKenzie’s Dubai office, where he was Head of their Arbitration, Construction and Offshore Litigation practice. Based in Dubai since 2009, Andrew is an England & Wales qualified solicitor-advocate and barrister. He is extremely active in the international arbitration space, acting for governments and international corporations on complex commercial, construction and finance disputes, as well as frequently appearing before the ADGM and DIFC courts.

Andrew works extensively across the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, handling high-value commercial and financial disputes across a variety of sectors from financial services, construction, life sciences to technology, energy and natural resources, as well as advising clients on IP and insurance matters.

Andrew takes over from Henry Quinlan who has been Head of the regional practice since 2013. Henry remains a key partner in DLA Piper’s litigation and arbitration practice and will continue to play an instrumental role in the growth and development of the firm’s Law& Litigation Funding solution.

Commenting on the appointment, Regional Managing Partner, Middle East and Africa, Peter Somekh, said: "We are delighted to have Andrew join our leadership team. He is a great fit for our ambitious and growing litigation and broader Middle East practice, with his significant international experience further enhancing our existing capabilities. I would also like to thank Henry for his leadership of the practice over the past nine years, and we look forward to his continued involvement in the region".

Paul Hopman, DLA Piper’s International Group Head of Litigation & Regulatory and Global Co-Chair Litigation & Regulatory, said: "Andrew’s background, reputation and broad sector experience strengthens the litigation services offered by our firm; his appointment reflects our continued commitment to deepening that offering. The current litigation environment is becoming ever more complex for large multinational companies as they face greater amounts of legislation. As a result we are seeing increasing demand from clients who need advice and help on resolving their disputes, not just in the Middle East but also internationally”.

Andrew Mackenzie, added: “I am extremely excited to be joining such a dynamic and diverse firm, whose global and regional footprint is unparalleled and whose dispute resolution offering in the Middle East and internationally is truly market leading, with both the breadth and depth needed to assist our clients in an ever increasing complex commercial landscape”.