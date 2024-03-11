Manama, Bahrain – Innovate Finance UK announced “The Women in FinTech Powerlist 2023” which included Director of Fintech & Innovation Unit at the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), Ms. Yasmeen Al Sharaf. Ms. Al Sharaf was selected amongst 10 women from across the globe for the ‘Policy Makers and Regulatory Experts’ category which caters for Regulators, Policy Advisors and Professionals in Government Affairs who play a vital role in encouraging innovation. It is worth noting that Ms. Al Sharaf was selected by Innovate Finance for the “Women in FinTech Powerlist” previously in the years 2019 and 2020.

The Women in FinTech Powerlist initiative was launched to recognize women leading innovation in financial services and has recently published the list of 250 women shaping the future of finance. Innovate Finance received over 1000 applications for this year’s list which incorporates 8 different categories including; Senior Leaders, Rising Stars, Technology Professionals, Investors, Policy Makers & Regulatory Experts, Marketers & Communicators, Financial & Professional Services, Industry & Knowledge Champions; resulting in applications and nominations from around the world which were reviewed and finalized by a panel of independent judges and experts in FinTech. It is worth noting that Innovate Finance UK is an Independent industry body that represents and advances the global FinTech community. Innovate Finance’s focus ranges from startups to global financial institutions to investors, professional services firms, and global FinTech hubs.

On this occasion Ms. Al Sharaf commented: “During the prosperous twenty-five- year reign of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and under the leadership of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King, President of the Supreme Council for Women, and the support of His Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahraini women have excelled in their contributions towards the Kingdom’s comprehensive development across various fields, especially the economic, social and political arenas.”

She continued: “I am honored to have been selected by Innovate Finance, for the third time, representing the Kingdom of Bahrain on the ‘Women in FinTech Powerlist 2023’. This is a tribute to the Kingdom of Bahrain and a testament to its commitment to encouraging female inclusivity and leadership. On this occasion, I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to the Central Bank of Bahrain’s leadership and fellow team members, for providing a supportive and stimulating environment for growth and progression over the years.”

His Excellency Khalid Humaidan, CBB Governor, congratulated Ms. Yasmeen Al Sharaf on her selection by Innovative Finance, saying: “We commend this achievement as it reflects the essential role that women play in elevating the financial services sector. FinTech is a key priority sector for the CBB and we are constantly keen to keep pace with the global developments in this regard.”