Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts announced that by the Decree No. 29 of 2022 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Excellency Justice Ali Shamis Al Madhani has been promoted to the position of Deputy Chief Justice. Four (4) new judges have also been appointed to the Court of Appeal at the DIFC Courts.

Justice Al Madhani has served as a Senior Judge of Court of Appeal and Head of International Relations of Judicial Affairs at the DIFC Courts during which he expanded his expertise within the complex commercial, financial, and civil cases. He also oversaw the DIFC Courts international connectivity with civil and commercial jurisdictions across the globe.

The Decree also included the appointment of Judges Frank Clark, Peter Kelly, William Young and Michael Black, to the Court of Appeal at the DIFC Courts. Judges were sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre at a virtual ceremony.

-Ends-

For more information, please visit https://www.difccourts.ae/media-centre/newsroom/mohammed-bin-rashid-promotes-and-appoints-judges-difc-courts

About the DIFC Courts

The UAE’s DIFC Courts administers a unique English-language common law system – offering swift, independent justice to settle local and international commercial or civil disputes. The Courts, based in Dubai, provide certainty through transparent, enforceable judgments from internationally-recognised judges, who adhere to the highest global legal standards. The DIFC Courts is independent from, but complementary to, the UAE’s Arabic-language civil law system, offering a choice that strengthens both processes, while ensuring public access to world-class justice.

The DIFC Courts was established under laws enacted by the late HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai in September 2004. The laws establishing the DIFC Courts are designed to ensure that the DIFC Courts provide the certainty, flexibility and efficiency expected by court users. The Courts’ community-focused approach encourages early settlement, while a successful track record supports Dubai’s growing status as an international business hub.

In October 2011, a decree of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, opened the DIFC Courts’ jurisdiction to businesses from across the GCC region and beyond to provide the international business community with access to one of the most advanced commercial courts in the world.

In line with HH Sheikh Mohammed’s vision, the DIFC Courts has also developed programmes to reinforce the UAE national workforce and enhance the competitiveness of Emirati advocates. The DIFC Courts is spearheading training programmes predominantly aimed at domestic Emirati lawyers, which offer knowledge of, and qualifications in, the English-language common law system.