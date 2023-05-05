Riyadh: Dentons, the world's largest global law firm, has further expanded its Saudi Arabia practice with the recent hires of Edward Rose and Guy Danalis, from Jones Day, who both join the Firm as senior legal consultants based in Riyadh.



Edward, who joined during March, is a highly experienced lawyer who joins as a member of the Firm's Energy, Transport and Infrastructure practice. Based in the Kingdom since 2014, he has more than 25 years of experience working on Middle East projects, including advising clients on international energy, infrastructure and related corporate matters. During his professional career, Edward has acted for government entities, international energy companies, project developers, contractors and large-scale corporations on a diverse range of high-value transactions. He specialises in advising on the development and financing of infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia and throughout the Middle East.



Guy is an experienced corporate lawyer focusing on regional and international M&A, joint ventures and private equity transactions. He has led and advised on high-value transactions throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council and Asia Pacific region, particularly in the petrochemical, transport and education sectors. Guy knows the broader Middle East region very well, having also spent more than a decade working in the UAE. During his time in the Middle East, he has also advised some of the region's leading family groups and internationally recognised companies on their business operations and investments in the region.



"Edward and Guy's arrivals are another important step in our ongoing efforts and focus on building out our Saudi practice and ensuring that we are able to offer our clients access to senior lawyers who have many years of experience of providing advice in Saudi Arabia", said Paul Jarvis, Chief Executive Officer of the UK, Ireland and Middle East. "Their arrival further strengthens our ability to offer a full-service practice in Saudi Arabia and provides added bench strength in the Kingdom, which is a key jurisdiction for the Firm."



"Saudi's national growth strategy envisages a number of high-profile projects that will require a broad range of legal support", said Nick Simpson, Managing Partner, Saudi Arabia. "Edward and Guy's experience of working on many of the most important transactions in the region, across a broad spectrum of mandates, will further enhance the support we are able to provide our clients as they continue to seize the opportunities in this dynamic and growing market."



Operating in association with The Law Firm of Wael A. Alissa, Dentons recently joined the first wave of international law firms to be granted a foreign law firm licence by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Justice.



