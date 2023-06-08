Dubai, UAE: Coffee Communications, a Dubai-based strategic brand consultancy and communications agency, is excited to welcome Dana Oraibi as a Senior PR Manager to its talented team.

As the newly appointed Senior PR Manager, Dana will play a pivotal role in shaping the agency's strategic vision, leading a talented team of professionals, and working closely with Natasha Al Fadhli, Founder and Owner of Coffee Communications, to elevate the agency’s industry standing. With experience spanning over six years of executing highly effective PR campaigns, Dana brings a fresh perspective to the table that will undoubtedly strengthen the agency's capabilities to drive client success.

"With our growing portfolio, we are thrilled to have Dana Oraibi join our talented team. Strength of a business lies in its people; the most important investment for Coffee Communications as we continue to grow the team and culture. There is an incredible, competitive pool of talent in the UAE, and I am fortunate to find industry experts to support me in elevating Coffee Communications." said Natasha Al Fadhli, Founder and CEO of Coffee Communications. "Her passion, enthusiasm, and extensive expertise in the PR industry make her a valuable asset to our agency. We are confident that her strategic thinking, creativity, and dedication will elevate our clients' brand presence and generate outstanding results."

Dana brings a proven track record of managing successful campaigns for renowned industry clients such as The Giving Movement, Swarovski, Kate Spade New York, Okhtein, P&G, Dubai Watch Week, Jumeirah Restaurant Group, OSN, OPPO, Pirelli and UFC. Her exceptional skills and contributions were also acknowledged when she was featured as one of the "30 Under 30 PR Faces to Watch 2020" by Campaign Middle East.

"I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing success of Coffee Communications," said Dana Oraibi. "The agency has a solid reputation in the industry, and I look forward to building upon that foundation, driving innovation, and delivering outstanding results for our clients with the team."

Having been born and raised in the UAE, Dana possesses an understanding of the diverse dynamics of the local and regional markets. Her in-depth knowledge enables her to conceptualise and execute highly effective global campaigns for lifestyle and luxury brands, tailored specifically to resonate with the audience in the region.

Coffee Communications is confident that Dana’s expertise, passion, and dedication will drive the agency's growth and success, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.