Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce Reni Babu's promotion to the Cluster Catering Manager position at Radisson Blu Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City. Reni's extensive 16-year experience in the hospitality industry and exceptional skills have earned him this well-deserved promotion. As Cluster Catering Manager, Reni will oversee the extensive outside catering operations from Radisson Blu Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City. Throughout his career, Reni has successfully handled large-volume events, increased guest satisfaction ratings, and effectively managed costs. He has operated and now takes full management charge of diverse requirements from domestic private catering to desert camp catering, corporate requirements to leisure boat crusies through to arena events.

Joining Reni in celebrating career progress within Radisson Hotel Group is Pradeep Kumar Bharti, who has made remarkable strides in his hospitality career. Pradeep began his journey with Radisson Hotels in October 2015 at Park Inn by Radisson in Muscat, Oman. He then joined the team at Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City, where he played a vital role in executing successful meetings and events. In August 2020, Pradeep advanced to Food & Beverage (Shift Leader) position at Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City. He further excelled and was promoted to Food & Beverage Supervisor in February 2022, ensuring seamless dining experiences for guests. Most recently, Pradeep was appointed as the Cluster Assistant Catering Manager for Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City and Radisson Blu Dubai Media City. His strategic mindset, team training abilities, and commitment to exceptional service make him an ideal fit for this role. Pradeep's commitment to excellence, in-depth knowledge of restaurant operations, outstanding customer service skills, and ability to thrive in diverse environments have made him a valuable member of the Radisson team.

"We congratulate Reni Babu on his promotion to Cluster Catering Manager and Pradeep Kumar Bharti on his remarkable career progress within Radisson Hotel Group," said James Berry, Cluster General Manager of Radisson Blu Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City. "Their exceptional skills, dedication, and commitment to delivering outstanding guest experiences make them invaluable assets to our team. We fully believe in their abilities and look forward to continued success."

RADISSON HOTEL GROUP



Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.



The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.



Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 550 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.



Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.



The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol.



More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

MERIMA ALLEN, Cluster Head of PR & Marketing

T: +971 4 366 9111 | D: +971 4 366 9147

merima.allen@radissonhotels.com | radissonhotels.com

