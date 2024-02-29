Citi is pleased to announce that Viswas (“Vis”) Raghavan will join Citi as Head of Banking and Executive Vice Chair of Citi, reporting to CEO Jane Fraser.

As Head of Banking, Vis will lead one of Citi’s five core businesses, with responsibility for Investment, Corporate and Commercial Banking. In his role as Executive Vice Chair, Vis will help shape and drive Citi’s firm-wide strategy and assist with key strategic initiatives. He will join Citi’s Executive Management Team and serve on the Board of Citi Foundation.

“Vis is a proven leader and his appointment is another example of our ability to attract the best talent to our firm. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Vis to our firm. He is a strategic leader who brings a strong track record of delivering results across a global banking business.” said Fraser.

Vis joins from J.P. Morgan, where he most recently was Head of Global Investment Banking, after previously having served as Co-Head of Global Investment and Corporate Banking since 2020.

Prior to that, he was appointed Head of EMEA Investment and Corporate Banking and Treasury Services in 2012. In addition to his global Banking responsibilities, he was also CEO of J.P. Morgan in EMEA since 2017, working with the bank's senior country officers and business heads to deliver for clients across all lines of business in the region. He first joined J.P. Morgan in 2000 and held senior roles in Debt and Equity Capital Markets globally.

Vis grew up in India and earned a BSc degree in Physics from The University of Bombay and holds a BSc honours degree in Electronic Engineering and Computer Science from Aston University (Birmingham, UK), from where he also received an honorary doctorate. He is a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

The experience Vis brings in banking and as EMEA CEO makes him the perfect partner to lead Citi’s Cluster and Banking Heads across Citi’s global network alongside Ernesto Torres Cantú, Head of International. Citi expects Vis to join this summer.

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.