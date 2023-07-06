Dubai, UAE: Leading real estate advisory Chestertons MENA has appointed Ashley Hawthorne as Head of Residential Agency as part of its ongoing regional expansion.

With nearly 20 years’ real estate experience in the UK and UAE, Ashley is leading all residential sales and leasing at Chestertons, with a focus on growing the team and building market share.

The appointment comes as the company enters a key phase in its growth, with the imminent opening of additional, larger offices at its Dubai headquarters, and plans to expand further in KSA.

Ashley began his career in the UK, focusing on property sales in London, before moving to the UAE 10 years ago. His plans at Chestertons include launching an intensive recruitment drive to treble his team of brokers, securing exclusive sales and leasing rights for new developments, and partnering with a conveyancing company to offer clients the full range of services from sign up to transfer.

Nick Witty, Chief Executive Officer at Chestertons MENA, said: “Ashley’s extensive industry experience and regional knowledge is pivotal to our continued success in the Middle East. Chestertons has proudly operated here for 15 years and, as we enter a new and exciting phase in our expansion, Ashley and his talented team will redefine our residential offering and play a key role in the success of the real estate sector in Dubai and the wider region. I am delighted to welcome him on board.”

Ashley Hawthorne, Head of Residential Agency, added: “When I started my career in London 20 years ago, Chestertons was – and still is – widely known as a much trusted, highly successful brand that many in the real estate business wanted to work for. I’m therefore thrilled to take up this position and look forward to applying my skills and knowhow here at Chestertons MENA. With residential property in more demand than ever before, new developments coming to market, ever-changing demands among customers and big plans ahead at the company, there’s never been a more exciting time to work in real estate.”

Chestertons MENA currently employs 14 residential brokers, with plans to reach 40 by the end of 2023.

Chestertons MENA offers the full range of real estate advisory services, including commercial and residential sales and leasing; building consultancy and project management; property management; short term leasing/holiday homes consulting and research and valuation services, with a dedicated, expert team for each function.

For more information, call +971 381 0200 or visit www.chestertonsmena.com