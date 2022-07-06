Barbara Bergmeier appointed Executive Director of Industrial Operations with immediate effect

New Industrial Operations organisation incorporates responsibilities currently split across manufacturing, purchasing and supply chain teams, and consolidates accountability for the complete ecosystem of how the company produces vehicles, in one place

Key priority will be to continue to transform at speed the company’s robust, sustainable end-to-end supply chain as part of a fully connected industrial strategy

Barbara brings more than 30 years’ experience in manufacturing, supply chain and supplier relations across OEM, tier one and internal supply environments

The appointment will help Jaguar Land Rover accelerate its Reimagine strategy, including achievement of net zero carbon emissions across supply chain, products and operations by 2039

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jaguar Land Rover has announced the appointment of Barbara Bergmeier to the newly created role of Executive Director, Industrial Operations, on the Jaguar Land Rover Limited Board.

Effective immediately, Barbara will lead Jaguar Land Rover’s new Industrial Operations organisation, which incorporates the responsibilities currently split across manufacturing, purchasing and supply chain teams. This change consolidates accountability for the complete ecosystem of how the company produces vehicles, in one place.

A key priority will be to transform, at speed, this reconfigured organisation and Jaguar Land Rover’s robust, sustainable end-to-end supply chain as part of a fully connected industrial strategy. In turn, this will deliver greater efficiency and resilience of the company’s industrial operations across a connected global landscape.

Barbara joins Jaguar Land Rover from Airbus Defence and Space, where she was Executive Vice President & Head of Operations. Barbara previously worked for almost 25 years at the BMW Group in international roles including Vice President of Chassis & Drive Components and Vice President of Assembly & Logistics.

With more than 30 years’ multinational experience of manufacturing, supply chain and supplier relations in the global automotive and aerospace industries, Barbara has an extensive background in OEM as well as tier one and internal supplier environments. Her diverse perspectives will enable Barbara to build on strong supplier relations, reinforcing Jaguar Land Rover’s position as a customer of choice.

Barbara has a track record that demonstrates a dedicated focus on quality and sustainability, and will play a key role in accelerating Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy. A sustainable supply chain is vital to the company’s goal of fulfilling its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitment to reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions by 46 per cent by 2030, as well as achieving net zero carbon emissions across supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

Commenting on her appointment, Barbara said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Jaguar Land Rover at a time of strategic transformation. It is an exciting opportunity to create a fully connected, holistic industrial strategy, supported by the strongest supplier relations, that maximises the quality, efficiency and sustainability of our industrial operations around the world. People are at the heart of any business and, as Jaguar Land Rover pioneers a new era of electrification and digitalisation, I’m delighted to be part of the team contributing to its future success as the company moves to fully embody the modern luxury philosophy in everything it does.”

Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “We are delighted to welcome Barbara to the executive team in this critical new role that harmonises all the elements of our supply chain. Barbara is a talented leader with immense experience of the challenges within industry. Her natural pursuit of quality and full end-to-end industrial experience, combined with a values-based and people-centric approach to leadership and diversity, will be vital in continuing our own Reimagine journey.”