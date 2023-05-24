We are delighted to share the exciting news that Bahrain has been ranked 7th on the Speedtest® Global Index for April 2023. This remarkable achievement showcases Bahrain's commitment to providing exceptional mobile and fixed broadband speeds to its community.

As a leading telecommunications provider in Bahrain, stc Bahrain is proud to have played a significant role in contributing to this accomplishment. Our continuous efforts to enhance network infrastructure, optimize performance, and invest in cutting-edge technologies have contributed to the overall success of Bahrain's digital connectivity landscape.

we have taken significant steps to enhance our data services. We are proud to offer double the speed for our data services, providing our customers with even faster connectivity. Moreover, we have introduced packages with increased speeds for our entry-level customers, ensuring that every customer can experience enhanced performance. Additionally, we have launched the latest 5G routers and 5G MiFis, empowering our customers to achieve incredibly high speeds and enjoy the full potential of our advanced network infrastructure.

stc Bahrain has also played an important role in elevating the speed rankings with our mega expansion efforts that have increased the network capacity by over 4 times, contributing significantly to our impressive speed performance. With the deployment of cutting-edge technologies, our network now reaches speeds exceeding 3 Gbps, providing our customers with an unparalleled browsing experience. Furthermore, we have established the first 5.5G network foundation in Bahrain, further solidifying our commitment to pushing the boundaries of connectivity.

Our network coverage has also been expanded extensively, with over 100 additional sites established to date, ensuring a wider reach and enhanced connectivity for our customers.

The Speedtest® Global Index serves as a reliable benchmark for measuring internet speeds worldwide, and Bahrain's impressive ranking reflects the nation's dedication to providing its citizens with fast and reliable connectivity.

At stc Bahrain, we remain committed to our mission of delivering world-class telecommunications services and solutions. Our passionate team has worked tirelessly to provide customers with seamless connectivity, innovative products, and exceptional customer experiences. This achievement is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and we are immensely proud of their contributions.

As we celebrate this significant milestone, we would like to express our gratitude to the Government of Bahrain for creating an enabling environment that promotes technological advancements and digital transformation. We also appreciate the ongoing partnership and collaboration with regulatory entities, industry partners, and our valued customers, who have placed their trust in stc Bahrain as their preferred telecommunications provider.

Moving forward, stc Bahrain will continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, expand network coverage, and introduce innovative services to further elevate the digital experience for our customers. We remain committed to supporting Bahrain's vision of becoming a leading hub for technology, innovation, and connectivity in the region.

Nezar Banabeela,

CEO, stc Bahrain

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 30 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh