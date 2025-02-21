Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OMODA & JAECOO, the innovative automobile brand dedicated to pioneering the future of travel, has officially appointed Autorun as its exclusive dealer in Dubai. This strategic partnership reinforces the brand’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge vehicles and premium customer experiences in the UAE.

With two flagship showrooms, one of which located on Al Ittihad Road already functioning and another on Sheikh Zayed Road to be opened later in the year, along with dedicated service centers at both locations, the showrooms will serve as key hubs for the brand’s growing presence in the UAE, offering customers an immersive experience of OMODA & JAECOO’s latest models, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8. The state-of-the-art facilities will provide customers with a comprehensive sales and aftersales service, further strengthening the brand’s footprint in the UAE market.

Commenting on the partnership, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International said: “Our partnership with Autorun marks a significant step in strengthening OMODA & JAECOO’s presence in the UAE. As a brand dedicated to innovation and premium mobility solutions, we are confident that Autorun’s expertise and customer-centric approach will provide an exceptional experience for our customers in the UAE. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to bringing intelligent and future-ready vehicles to the region.”

Ali Alshamali, Chairman, Autorun added:

“We are proud to be appointed as the exclusive dealer for OMODA & JAECOO in Dubai, further expanding our commitment to delivering world-class automotive solutions. With our deep-rooted experience in the UAE market and a shared vision for innovation and excellence, we look forward to offering customers a seamless and immersive journey into the world of OMODA & JAECOO’s groundbreaking vehicles.”

Autorun brings extensive automotive expertise and a strong customer service legacy, making it the ideal partner for OMODA & JAECOO’s expansion in Dubai. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and unique design, OMODA & JAECOO are set to reshape the automotive landscape by offering intelligent mobility solutions tailored to the needs of modern drivers.