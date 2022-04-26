KSA, Riyadh: Further strengthening its regional footprint in Saudi Arabia, Arthur D. Little (ADL), the world’s first management consulting firm, has promoted Ryan Alnesayan to the position of Partner. The landmark promotion sees Ryan become the first Saudi national to make Partner at the firm, with affiliation to the Global Strategy and Organization Practice.

This latest announcement also reaffirms ADL’s enduring principle of promoting professional growth and the firm’s commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since the 1950s.

Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little, Middle East, said: “We have established our business in Saudi Arabia over the last 70 years, and have flourished to become one of the Kingdom’s leading consulting firms. Announcing Ryan’s promotion is a key milestone for Arthur D. Little in this significant market. Not only does he add enormous knowledge and expertise to our business, but his promotion is also a key step in solidifying our Saudi national leadership alongside a well-balanced team of multinational partners in the Middle East. I look forward to continuing to work with Ryan and his teams as we take our business ahead.”

Ryan brings 15 years of consulting and business advisory experience in the GCC, United States, and Singapore with focus on economic development, sectoral strategies, and large-scale transformation programs in Saudi Arabia. He joined Arthur D. Little in 2009 and has since then become a trusted advisor and thought leader on national economic development topics.

An integral part in Arthur D. Little’s Middle East growth journey, Ryan has successfully been leading the company’s expansion in Riyadh. Now, as ADL continues to thrive in Saudi Arabia, his deep experience in strategic planning, particularly in the public sector, will be pivotal to maintaining the firm’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom and contribution to the Saudi Vision 2030.

Commenting on his promotion at Arthur D. Little, Ryan Alnesayan said: “I am proud of Arthur D. Little’s journey in the Kingdom and honored to be part of the firm’s Middle East senior team as we’re growing our business in the region. ADL has contributed to several high-impact transformational programs in the Saudi public sector, and I look forward to continue working with our teams and clients towards the realization of our shared national objectives.”

Ryan is based in Riyadh and is overseeing the establishment of Arthur D. Little’s regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-

About Arthur D. Little:

Arthur D. Little has been at the forefront of innovation since 1886. We are an acknowledged thought leader in linking strategy, innovation, and transformation in technology-intensive and converging industries. We navigate our clients through changing business ecosystems to uncover new growth opportunities. We enable our clients to build innovation capabilities and transform their organizations. Our consultants have strong practical industry experience combined with excellent knowledge of key trends and dynamics. ADL is present in the most important business centers around the world. We are proud to serve most of the Fortune 1000 companies, in addition to other leading firms and public sector organizations. Website: https://www.adlittle.com/en