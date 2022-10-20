UAE, Dubai: Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced that Alexander Buirski has been appointed as a Partner in the company’s Travel & Transportation practice. He has extensive experience in strategy and transformation leadership across a range of industries in MEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, with particular expertise in policy and governance, investment and risk management, economic development, and operations excellence. Alexander will be based in the company’s Dubai office.

Prior to joining ADL, Alexander was at Kearney where he led sectorial and institutional transformation programs for key government clients, with a focus on Transport & Logistics, Defence & Security, Corporate Social Responsibility, Public Sector Investment, and Economic Development. From 2013 to 2017, he was Director of Strategy Consulting at Monitor Deloitte, and from 2009 to 2013, he was Co-founder and Partner at Soloren Consulting, a boutique agency focused on the public sector. Alexander has also previously held positions at Deloitte and Accenture.

Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little Middle East, comments: “Alexander has worked at the highest level in governmental and public sector consulting, leading on major transformational projects encompassing national transport and logistics strategy, defense modernization, and maritime and aviation competitiveness plans. He will be a fantastic asset to the ADL team in MEA as we expand our travel and transportation footprint.”

Alexander Buirski, Partner at ADL, adds: “As governments strive to transform the way their countries run, from modernizing aerospace and defense to managing the electric mobility transition, it’s vital they have access to the best thinking in how to meet these challenges, and can collaborate with experts skilled at turning strategy into reality. I am excited at the prospect of helping ADL’s clients to address these issues by providing that level of expertise.”

Alexander has a Master in Applied Finance from the University of Melbourne, Australia, a BSc. (Honors) in Business Administration from the University of Bath, UK, and a BA. in Psychology (Social & Clinical) from Deakin University, Australia.

-Ends-

About Arthur D. Little:

Arthur D. Little has been at the forefront of innovation since 1886. We are an acknowledged thought leader in linking strategy, innovation, and transformation in technology-intensive and converging industries. We navigate our clients through changing business ecosystems to uncover new growth opportunities. We enable our clients to build innovation capabilities and transform their organizations. Our consultants have strong practical industry experience combined with excellent knowledge of key trends and dynamics. ADL is present in the most important business centers around the world. We are proud to serve most of the Fortune 1000 companies, in addition to other leading firms and public sector organizations. Website: https://www.adlittle.com/en